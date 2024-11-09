Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 100-72 win over Bucknell

Kentucky’s Lamont Butler (1) plays against Bucknell during Saturday’s game at Rupp Arena.

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Bucknell in Rupp Arena on Saturday. The 23rd-ranked Wildcats defeated the Bison 100-72.

Next up for Kentucky is a Champions Classic matchup with No. 7 Duke in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Koby Brea, 20

Rebounds: Amari Williams, 14

Assists: Kerr Kriisa, 12

Steals: Collin Chandler, Otega Oweh, Jaxson Robinson, 2

Blocks: Ansley Almonor, 2

Turnovers: Amari Williams, 5

Minutes: Koby Brea, 26

Three-pointers made: Koby Brea 6-8, Kerr Kriisa 2-5, Ansley Almonor 2-6, Jaxson Robinson 2-8, Collin Chandler 1-2

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2024-25 schedule.

Next game

No. 23 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Duke

What: Champions Classic

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta

When: About 9 p.m. (after 6:30 p.m. game between Michigan State and Kansas)

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Kentucky 2-0, Duke 2-0

Series: Kentucky leads 12-11

Last meeting: Duke won 79-71 on Nov. 9, 2021, at the Champions Classic in New York

