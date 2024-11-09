Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 100-72 win over Bucknell
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Bucknell in Rupp Arena on Saturday. The 23rd-ranked Wildcats defeated the Bison 100-72.
Next up for Kentucky is a Champions Classic matchup with No. 7 Duke in Atlanta on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Koby Brea, 20
Rebounds: Amari Williams, 14
Assists: Kerr Kriisa, 12
Steals: Collin Chandler, Otega Oweh, Jaxson Robinson, 2
Blocks: Ansley Almonor, 2
Turnovers: Amari Williams, 5
Minutes: Koby Brea, 26
Three-pointers made: Koby Brea 6-8, Kerr Kriisa 2-5, Ansley Almonor 2-6, Jaxson Robinson 2-8, Collin Chandler 1-2
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
No. 23 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Duke
What: Champions Classic
Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta
When: About 9 p.m. (after 6:30 p.m. game between Michigan State and Kansas)
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 2-0, Duke 2-0
Series: Kentucky leads 12-11
Last meeting: Duke won 79-71 on Nov. 9, 2021, at the Champions Classic in New York
