Bowl projections: College Football Playoff gets another shakeup after Week 2

Two season is two weeks old and for the second consecutive week the College Football Playoff picture got an overhaul in this week's USA TODAY Sports bowl projections. Don't worry. It won't be the last.

Last week's forecast saw North Carolina State and Oklahoma removed from the field after less-than-stellar wins. Miami and Missouri moved in to take their place. This week, the dropouts are Notre Dame after its loss to Northern Illinois and the Tigers, who have a short stay despite another easy win.

Joining the field are Kansas State from the Big 12, which benefits from the open spot provided by the Fighting Irish's fall. And then Mississippi supplants SEC rival Missouri with the Rebels looking to be the four team from the conference.

CALM DOWN: The five biggest overreactions from Week 2

RE-RANK: Some major moves in the top five of the NCAA 1-134

There's also changes among the non-playoff bowls as teams move up and down the based on early season results. We'll know more about these teams as the season progresses and conference play heats up. But this is how the picture looks, for now.

Note: Legacy Pac-12 schools in other conferences will fulfill existing Pac-12 bowl agreements through the 2025 season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football bowl projections get playoff shakeup after Week 2