Bowl game schedule today: Breaking down the two college football bowl games on Dec. 18

The show must go on, as the old adage says. Amid the now annual handwringing over players and coaches on the move, there remain timeslots to fill with sporting product. And so, for better or worse, the college football bowl season rolls on.

Wednesday features a pair of postseason contests in warm-weather locales, which was after all the original draw for these postseason exhibitions. First up is a clash of programs that were in the hunt for group-of-five league titles for much of the season. Then the nightcap features the second ranked team to take the field during the bowl season.

Here are today’s matchups.

Boca Raton Bowl - James Madison vs. Western Kentucky

Time/TV/location: 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Boca Raton, Fla.

Why watch: It’s easy to forget that JMU is still relatively new to the Bowl Subdivision. The Dukes took a minor step back this year in coach Bob Chesney’s first season but can still earn a program milestone with their first bowl win. South Florida is a familiar destination for the Hilltoppers, who have won this event on two other occasions. Western Kentucky QB Caden Veltkamp is expected to play even though his name is in the transfer portal, though a lot of his teammates that helped get the Toppers to the C-USA title game won’t be around. The Dukes will be shorthanded as well with QB Alonza Barnett out with an injury, so they’ll likely lean heavily on RBs George Pettaway and Wayne Knight.

Why it could disappoint: JMU could be at a considerable advantage with a more cohesive roster. But WKU’s bowl history has often come with a dose of wildness, like last year when the Toppers mounted a 21-point comeback in the fourth quarter to beat Old Dominion, so anything is possible.

LA Bowl - No. 24 UNLV vs. California

Time/TV/location: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, Inglewood, Calif.

Why watch: The good news for UNLV with coach Barry Odom off to Purdue is that he at least made the job attractive enough to interest a free agent like Dan Mullen with a proven track record. Before he takes over, however, the Rebels will be led by interim coach Del Alexander in this matchup with the Golden Bears, who will be in a transition phase themselves with QB Fernando Mendoza in the portal. UNLV should have most of its key on-field personnel available, including QB Hajj-Malik Williams and WR Ricky White as well as top RB Jai’Den Thomas. California’s leading WR Nyziah Hunter is also in the portal along with Mendoza, so either CJ Harris or Chandler Rogers will likely be handing the ball off a lot. The good news for the Bears is RB Jaydn Ott might finally be at full speed after battling ankle issues for much of the season.

Why it could disappoint: California did win all its non-conference games but went just 2-6 in its first run through the ACC. If the Rebels view this as an opportunity to make a statement, it could be a long night for the Bears.

