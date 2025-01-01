Bowl game schedule today: Breaking down the three College Football Playoff matchups on Jan. 1

We have answered the first big question of the expanded college football playoff era. It would seem that home-field advantage in the opening round is indeed rather important.

We now address the second major plot point as the quarterfinal round arrives, namely whether having a conference title and first-round bye is ultimately better. Penn State didn't seem to have any ill-effects from its opening win against SMU after putting away Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.

The final three games of the quarterfinals on New Year's Day should give us more of an indication of any trends. The days starts in Atlanta, moves to California for the second matchup and finishes, appropriately, near Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Three teams will advance to complete the semifinals, while three will see the seasons end. Without further ado, here’s all you need to know about the matchups and schedule to plan your New Year’s Day viewing.

Time/TV/location: Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN, Atlanta.

Why watch: The Sun Devils were undoubtedly hoping to land in the Fiesta Bowl in their backyard, but they won’t complain too much about earning the first-round bye after all the criticism leveled at the Big 12 throughout the fall. The Longhorns, the second team to reach this round that also took part in their conference title game, is hoping to get through without further wear and tear. The good news for Texas is QB Quinn Ewers turned in a much sharper performance against Clemson, making excellent use of RB Jaydon Blue and TE Gunnar Helm. The task of limiting the big gainers belongs to Arizona State DBs Myles Rowser and Xavion Alford. The focal point of the Sun Devils’ offense, of course, is RB Cam Skattebo, one of the year’s breakout stars who amassed 2,074 yards from scrimmage and finished fifth in Heisman balloting. QB Sam Leavitt will get him the ball as much as possible, but he needs help from wide receivers with Jordyn Tyson out for season. Texas has an active defense, but LB Anthony Hill Jr. can usually be found in the middle of the action.

Why it could disappoint: The theory that there is an actual talent gap between the SEC and the Big 12 is about to get tested in real time. On the flip side, however, it’s fair to wonder just how much the Longhorns’ depth has been stretched by playing that extra game.

Time/TV/location: Wednesday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN, Pasadena, Calif.

Why watch: If we must have a rematch in the playoff, it might as well be an encore of an instant classic. If this comes anywhere close to matching the drama of Oregon’s narrow 32-31 escape at Autzen Stadium on the night of Oct. 12, it will be well worth the watch. Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel arguably got even better after that contest, but the Buckeyes’ active secondary featuring safeties Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs is equally dialed in. After an almost timid approach against Michigan, Ohio State displayed a much stronger offensive game plan against Tennessee with QB Will Howard making use of his ultra-talented receiving corps featuring Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. They had quite a bit of success in their first encounter with the Ducks as well, but LB Matayo Uiagalelei has been unleashed more often and could be a disruptive force.

Why it could disappoint: It couldn’t possibly, could it? The Buckeyes looked like the team they were expected to be when we saw them last, but the Ducks were certainly able to hang with them before.

Time/TV/location: Wednesday, 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN, New Orleans.

Why watch: The round of eight concludes with this heavyweight showdown of storied programs. In a first round of dominant performances, the Fighting Irish might have turned in the most impressive of the lot shutting down the high-powered Indiana passing game. The talented back seven led by DB Xavier Watts and LB Jack Kiser now turns its attention to Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton, who will make his starting debut with the highest of stakes. He will bring an element of mobility to the offense that starter Carson Beck did not, but he might still need to lean on RBs Trevor Etienne and Nate Frazier to limit his risk. Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard is an even more dangerous dual threat, and RB Jeremiyah Love can break off big runs as well. The Georgia front seven has a lot of versatility, but LB Jalon Walker is often a major component of the game plan.

Why it could disappoint: It might turn into a punting duel if the defenses take charge. It might also be challenging for either squad to overcome a multi-score deficit if there are early miscues.

