Bowie’s stellar first half overpowers Arlington, leads Vols closer to district title

Arlington Martin has dominated against Arlington ISD teams during district play in recent memory.

The events of the 2024 high school football season, however, have suggested that the district championship is anyone’s to win. Bowie handed Martin a 34-24 loss, its first in nearly six years, to set up a clash with Arlington, another team with a flawless District 8-6A record.

Bowie (4-3, 4-0) capitalized on the momentum, defeating Arlington 48-21 to move one step closer to a district title, a feat they haven’t accomplished since the 2012 season. Since Arlington won the district title in 2018, Martin has won five titles.

Bowie head coach Joseph Sam points out something to the head linesman during a District 8-6A football game at C.H. Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

The victory over Martin signifies a new era within Arlington ISD Class 6A football. With three regular-season games remaining, the Vols are now district title favorites.

Against Arlington, Bowie played well in all facets. The Volunteers allowed one defensive touchdown and the offense created a sizable lead with consistent big plays.

Bowie’s opening drive was kept alive by a 21-yard rush from quarterback Larry Nichols on third and long, and it ended with a three-yard rush from running back Darrion Bowers. Nichols continued to run, setting up the Vol’s next score, a 2-yard scamper from Bowers, with a 37-yard scramble.

Bowie running back Darrion Bowers (6) faces down Arlington linebacker Drew Barrientes (18) at the line during a District 8-6A football game at C.H. Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Facing a deficit, Arlington and SMU commit Isaiah Robertson struggled to make plays in Bowie territory. The Volunteers took advantage of the stops with a relentless offense; Nichols, on the first play of the next drive, Nichols executed a read option, beating two defenders and taking it 47 yards to the end zone.

Wide receiver Dilon Tallie, a Bowling Green commit, helped Bowie continue its stellar play with a highlight touchdown. He caught a quick pass from Nichols and shed three defenders en route to a 59-yard score.

The Volunteers’ sole setback in the first half was an errant snap that Sophomore Luis Mendoza recovered for a touchdown.

The Bowie offense shook off the mistake, and Nichols continued his elite play, adding to Bowie’s lead with a passing touchdown. He rolled to his right and faced pressure, sending a deep ball to Antonio Birdow, who made the catch for a 35-yard score.

Bowie head coach Joseph Sam watches second quarter action during a District 8-6A football game at C.H. Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

In the second half, Arlington’s offense showed some improvements. The Colts cut the lead with a 12-yard rush from quarterback Coleman Cravens early in the third quarter.

The Bowie offense cooled off as the game continued, but Nichols did add another play to his extensive highlight reel. He dodged multiple tackles in the pocket with finesse and turned on the jets, racing to the sideline for a 79-yard touchdown.

Bowers put the finishing touches on a dominant performance with his third touchdown, a one-yarder. Arlington added a late 42-yard touchdown reception from Robertson, but the deficit was too large to overcome.

Arlington (5-2, 3-1) will face Lamar on Oct. 25. On the same day, Bowie will face Haltom on the road.

The Volunteers flag crew run the field after a touchdown during a District 8-6A football game at C.H. Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Arlington quarterback Coleman Cravens (1) unloads down field during a District 8-6A football game at C.H. Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Bowie running back Darrion Bowers (6) works the middle during a District 8-6A football game at C.H. Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

The Colts flag bearers run the field after a score during a District 8-6A football game at C.H. Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Arlington linebacker Luis Mendoza (12) picks up a fumble and returns it 25 yards for Arlington’s only score of the first half during a District 8-6A football game at C.H. Wilemon Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.