Bournemouth vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Bournemouth vs Tottenham - LIVE!

Tottenham make the trip to take on Bournemouth tonight to continue what is a crucial run of pre-Christmas fixtures. Ange Postecoglou’s side Chelsea on Sunday, while there is also a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Manchester United and a visit to take on Liverpool in the next few weeks.

Spurs were held to a draw by Fulham last time out and they come into this match in eighth in the Premier League table, despite only Chelsea and Liverpool scoring more goals this season. Inconsistency has been the big problem, with Tottenham beating Man City 4-0 in their last away game but losing to the likes of Ipswich and Crystal Palace before that.

Bournemouth will go above Tottenham with a win tonight, having already beaten Arsenal and City on home soil this season. Goals have not been a problem for the Cherries, but both teams have scored in their past five matches, suggesting another entertaining clash is on the cards. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground!

Bournemouth vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off: 8:15pm GMT | Vitality Stadium

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Bournemouth team news

Tottenham team news

Standard Sport prediction

Stage is set!

18:34 , Matt Verri

Not exactly an ideal evening at the Vitality...

A rainy night in Bournemouth ☔️ pic.twitter.com/hxW11HCKKF — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 5, 2024

Postecoglou hints at transfer plans

18:26 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou says there is “no doubt” Tottenham need reinforcements in attack in the coming transfer windows.

Postecoglou had just three fit, senior forwards available for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham but is hoping to welcome back Dominic Solanke tonigjt.

Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are sidelined long-term with hamstring injuries, while Mikey Moore is still recovering from a virus which Postecoglou insists is “nothing serious” and “not long-term”.

Asked if Spurs needed more firepower upfront Postecoglou said: “With Wilson it's long-term, hopefully Mikey by the turn of year will be back as well, but he's 17.

“With Richy it has been frustrating because I see the potential in him and to be fair when he's been fit he's always made an impact, for me anyway.

“I think back to the start of last year and when he came back into the team during the year he went on a scoring run.

“Even the little games he's played this year, he's made an impact. So, you know, that's what you kind of hold on to, but there's no doubt we need some bolstering in that front third over the next couple of transfer windows.

“Dom coming in has been great, but again we can't overload him either, because ultimately, you know, even if he stays fit and nothing happens, performance will invariably drop if his energy levels drop. So it's something we're aware of and need to plan for.”

(Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

18:17 , Matt Verri

On their day, Spurs can beat any team in the League but the injuries at the back do significantly weaken them.

A force to be reckoned with at home, Bournemouth will fancy their chances.

Bournemouth to win, 2-1.

Tottenham team news

18:08 , Matt Verri

Tottenham could have Dominic Solanke available tonight to face his former club.

Solanke was not involved in Sunday’s draw with Fulham due to illness, having been sent home on the morning of the match, but Ange Postecoglou confirmed the striker was set to train on Wednesday.

"Everyone from the weekend got through OK, Archie [Gray] got a knock but he's recovered well,” he said.

"Dom's due to train today, he's still not 100 per cent but he's definitely improved from the weekend. The other injured guys are inching closer but still not available."

Cristian Romero has not played since before the international break due to a toe issue and will not play on the south coast, albeit there is hope he will return to training later this week.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Forster; Spence, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski; Johnson, Son, Solanke

(Getty Images)

Bournemouth team news

17:58 , Matt Verri

The hosts could welcome back both Lewis Cook and Antoine Semenyo following their win over Wolves.

However, Julian Araujo, Luis Sinisterra and Alex Scott are all injured.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham

17:50 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: The Amazon Prime Video website and app will offer subscribers a live stream online.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Good evening!

17:43 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Bournemouth vs Tottenham!

A busy midweek of Premier League action comes to an end tonight, as Spurs look to return to winning ways and Bournemouth attempt to secure another big win on home soil.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8:15pm GMT from the Vitality Stadium.