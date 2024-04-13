Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

A wildly inconsistent Manchester United side travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League tonight.

Erik ten Hag’s side remain difficult to analyse. United concede so many shots and constantly seem to invite pressure on their own goal but still have the kind of individual brilliance to hold high-flying Liverpool to a draw.

It’s difficult to imagine them being able to string a run of performances together, let alone results.

With that in mind, a late run for Champions League qualification feels incredibly unlikely and they do need to keep winning to ensure the likes of West Ham and Newcastle don’t catch them in the top six.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have eyes on the top half at the very least.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs Man Utd is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off time on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth will host.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Man Utd

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Bournemouth vs Man Utd team news

Antoine Semenyo anbd Marcus Tavernier will miss the game, along with Chris Mepham, Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks and Luis Sinisterra.

For United, the defensive problems continue to mount. Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are all missing.

Ten Hag is hopeful the issue that forced Marcus Rashford off against Liverpool is not a long-term one but he faces a late fitness test. Scott McTominay is out.

There is hope Rashford avoided a long-term injury against Liverpool (REUTERS)

Bournemouth vs Man Utd prediction

It’s difficult to know what to expect from a United side who cede so much control, and the Cherries are certainly capable of taking advantage.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth wins: 4

Draws: 3

Man Utd wins: 14

Bournemouth vs Man Utd latest odds

Bournemouth to win: 13/10

Story continues

Draw: 3/1

Man Utd to win: 17/10

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.