Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Bournemouth vs Manchester United - LIVE!

Man Utd travel down to Bournemouth in the Premier League later today looking to string together some consistency. Erik ten Hag's side are certainly capable of great moments and remain one of the more interesting watches in the League this season but lack the kind of solidity that makes them a certainty for the top six.

They were battered at Brentford, Chelsea and against Liverpool for much of those three games but only actually lost one of them. This is a team with brilliant individuals but one who concede so many shots, it's hard to see what their defensive plan actually is.

With Newcastle and West Ham chasing them for a top-six berth at the end of the season, their journey down to the south coast has to be a successful one. Still, the Cherries have been one of the surprises of the season after a difficult start and have the talent to hurt anyone on their day. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog!

Bournemouth vs Man Utd latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5.30pm BST; Vitality Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Bournemouth team news: Semenyo out

Man Utd team news: Rashford facing fitness test

Prediction: Draw

Bournemouth vs Man Utd: Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth wins: 4

Draws: 3

Man Utd wins: 14

Bournemouth vs Man Utd: Premier League score prediction today

It’s difficult to know what to expect from a United side who cede so much control, and the Cherries are certainly capable of taking advantage.

Draw, 1-1.

Man Utd team news vs Bournemouth today

For United, the defensive problems continue to mount. Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are all missing.

Ten Hag is hopeful the issue that forced Marcus Rashford off against Liverpool is not a long-term one but he faces a late fitness test. Scott McTominay is out.

Bournemouth team news vs Man Utd today

Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier will miss the game, along with Chris Mepham, Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks and Luis Sinisterra.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd: TV channel and live stream today

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s trip to Bournemouth.

Kick-off from the Vitality Stadium is at 5.30pm BST.