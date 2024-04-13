Bournemouth vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as controversial penalty earns visitors a draw

(Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Bournemouth had to settle for a point against Manchester United after a controversial penalty decision allowed the lacklustre visitors to draw level in the second half.

Dominic Solanke’s fizzing effort gave the Cherries the lead before Bruno Fernandes turned a loose ball into the back of the net from close range. The hosts took advantage of some slack defending as Justin Kluivert weaved into the box and slotted the ball past Andre Onana to restore the lead.

With United bereft of creativity and pass bounced up to strike Alan Smith on the arm inside his own box with referee Tony Harrington pointing to the spot and VAR deciding not to overturn. Fernandes scored the penalty and salvaged a draw for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Relive the Premier League action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE

Bournemouth draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

90+9’ FULL-TIME - United salvage a point after lacklustre display

65’ GOAL! - Fernandes slots penalty into bottom corner (BOU 2-2 MUN)

64’ PENALTY! - Man Utd awarded controversial spot kick after Smith handball (BOU 2-1 MUN)

36’ GOAL! - Kluivert restores hosts lead (BOU 2-1 MUN)

31’ GOAL! - Fernandes makes use of deflection to score equaliser (BOU 1-1 MUN)

16’ GOAL! - Solanke sends the Cherries into the lead (BOU 1-0 MUN)

AFC Bournemouth 2 - 2 Manchester United FC

19:42 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME! Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:37 , Chris Wilson

The referee brings the game to an end after some late penalty-related drama.

Another good result for Bournemouth in a season full of them. They’ll probably feel like it’s two pints dropped though, after outclassing their opponents for much of the game.

For Manchester United, a result that characterises a poor season and further illustrates how much needs to change, from the manager to a selection of certain players.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:35 , Chris Wilson

99 mins: United have a chance to counter-attack but it’s too slow and Bournemouth regroup, and eventually clear.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:34 , Chris Wilson

97 mins: Unal’s free-kick hits the wall and goes behind for a corner.

Onana collects Cook’s corner.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:32 , Chris Wilson

96 mins: NO penalty. It’s overturned by VAR, as the original contact was outside the box.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:31 , Chris Wilson

95 mins: PENALTY! United concede another late penalty.

Christie wriggles through the challenge from Kambwala is brought down by the Frenchman.

Expect a long VAR check here – it’s unclear whether the challenge was outside of the box or not.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:30 , Chris Wilson

93 mins: United clear and it falls to Faivre, whose shot looks like it’s deflected off Rashford, but it’s a goal kick.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:29 , Chris Wilson

92 mins: Unal wins a corner after deflecting a pass off Casemiro.

Cook delivers the ball in, and Dalot swings a leg at it to put it behind for another corner.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:27 , Chris Wilson

90 mins: There’ll be six minutes of added time.

All a bit pedestrian and disjointed at the moment, from both sides.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:26 , Chris Wilson

89 mins: United certainly don’t look like a side who are chasing European places. Very pedestrian at the moment.

Neto is booked for dissent.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:24 , Chris Wilson

87 mins: Casemiro almost has a chance as he weaves through two challenges, before Amad Diallo rifles a volley wide.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:22 , Chris Wilson

86 mins: Two bookings for Bournemouth. Solanke is booked for diving after going down softly when trying to squeeze through Dalot. Lewis Cook is booked for his words to the referee.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:20 , Chris Wilson

84 mins: United clear the corner but Bournemouth have the ball once more.The away side haven’t pressed on at all despite being gifted an equaliser.

Max Aarons drags a shot wide of the left-hand post.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:19 , Chris Wilson

83 mins: Kambwala turns a dangerous Kerkez cross behind for a corner.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:18 , Chris Wilson

82 mins: Aarons puts the ball in but Kelly heads it behind for a goal kick. Onana goes long, but yet again United fail to collect, and Rashford fouls Aarons.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:17 , Chris Wilson

81 mins: Diallo gives away a cheap foul in the United half. Bournemouth with a chance to put the ball in the box as we enter the last 10.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:15 , Chris Wilson

79 mins: Cook slips and presents the ball to Dalot, who fizzes a ball into Rashford in the box. Rashford dribbled towards goal but it’s diverted behind.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:14 , Chris Wilson

77 mins: Mason Mount comes on for Kobbie Mainoo. A bewildering decision given Casemiro’s performance.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:13 , Chris Wilson

76 mins: Bournemouth win a corner as Kelly’s cross is turned behind.

Bournemouth try and work an opportunity, but Casemiro clears.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:11 , Chris Wilson

75 mins: Kluivert comes off for Enes Unal.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:09 , Chris Wilson

74 mins: Kluivert is down here with what looks like cramp. Solanke is helping him stretch out.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:08 , Chris Wilson

72 mins: Senesi just about escapes pressure from Hojlund, and Bournemouth are in the United half once more.

Hojlund is the latest to be easily dispossessed – his hold-up play has left a lot to be desired today.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:07 , Chris Wilson

70 mins: Rashford is dispossessed too easily in the Bournemouth box, and the home side launch a counter, but Kluivert can’t find anyone with the cross.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:05 , Chris Wilson

69 mins: Rashford fouls Zabarnyi near halfway. If that challenge had been clean, Fernandes would have been clean through,

Ouattara and Smith come off for Romain Favre and Max Aarons.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:04 , Chris Wilson

68 mins: Dalot gives away another needless free-kick as United looked to attack, this time near the Bournemouth box. Himself and Casemiro have had days to forget so far.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:03 , Chris Wilson

66 mins: Casemiro swings in a cross to Hojlund but it’s just too far above him.

Down the other end, Solanke hits a shot over the bar. The Englishman is moving gingerly here.

GOAL! Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

19:01 , Chris Wilson

65 mins: GOAL! Fernandes slots the penalty low and to the keeper’s left. 2-2!

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

19:00 , Chris Wilson

63 mins: PENALTY! And United are offered a way back into it!

This seems very harsh. Mainoo lines up a shot and it’s blocked by Christie. It bounces up and brushes the arm of Smith, and the referee gives it!

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:58 , Chris Wilson

62 mins: Diallo is bundled over in the Bournemouth half, and Fernandes takes the free-kick quickly, but it’s wasteful again.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:57 , Chris Wilson

61 mins: Almost nice play from United as Rashford’s first-time pass sets Wan-Bissaka into the box, but he can’t create anything with it.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:56 , Chris Wilson

60 mins: Fernandes has dropped deep to try and create something, but his long balls over the top aren’t working here.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:54 , Chris Wilson

57 mins: Bournemouth send in a cross towards Solanke but Kambwala does well to turn it behind for a corner.

United win a foul from the set-piece.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:52 , Chris Wilson

54 mins: Smith dispossesses Rashford on halfway and Bournemouth have a chance to attack, but Ouattara can’t capitalise. Kluivert, whose doing a decent impression of his dad today, skips past two challenges as he surges into the box, but Wan-Bissaka blocks his shot.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:48 , Chris Wilson

52 mins: Fernandes tries to send Rashford through, but Cook does well to track back and intercept.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:46 , Chris Wilson

50 mins: Nothing doing on the penalty check. Bournemouth still dominant though, as Casemiro gives it away once more.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:45 , Chris Wilson

48 mins: Dalot gives away a needless foul after putting his hands all over Kerkez.

Cook squares it to Kluivert, whose shot is booked. Bournemouth fans want a penalty for handball.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:43 , Chris Wilson

47 mins: Fernandes is wasteful as he boots an attempted cross behind for a goal kick.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:41 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! Amad Diallo comes on for Alejandro Garnacho, who was also poor in that first half.

Pundits are lamenting how united give away so many opportunities, with Redknapp noting that it “has to change”, though it hasn’t over much of the season.

The home side get us underway in the second half.

HALF-TIME: Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:39 , Chris Wilson

A great first half performance from Bournemouth, but more reason to worry if you’re anyone associated with Manchester United.

They conceded 12 shots – five on target – in that half, and the terrible performances keep coming. Casemiro has been particularly poor, as was the case over the last few games.

Conversely, Dominic Solanke is having perhaps the season of his life. That’s 17 goals in the league for the Englishman. Could Bournemouth scrape into Europe?

18:32 , Chris Wilson

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:26 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME! The referee blows the whistle and the players head down the tunnel. An easy afternoon for the home side so far.

For Manchester United, another poor performance. You begin to wonder how it’s possible for Erik ten Hag to keep his job.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:24 , Chris Wilson

53 mins: CLOSE! Neto punches the corner away and United work the ball back to Fernandes. He drives towards the box and hits a shot from just outside, and it clips the top of the crossbar!

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:23 , Chris Wilson

51 mins: Fernandes is brought down in the Bournemouth half and United will have a decent chance at the free-kick.

Or, at least they should have. Fernandes’ deliver is wasteful and Wan-Bissaka has to collect, and United eventually win a corner.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:22 , Chris Wilson

50 mins: Shouts for a penalty in the United area but the referee waves them away. Bournemouth still dominating as we enter the closing stages of the half.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:21 , Chris Wilson

48 mins: Diogo Dalot, who’s had another torrid 45 minutes, gives away a free-kick in a dangerous area near the United box.

Cook swings it in, United clear, and Smith clips in a pass to Kluivert, who’s free in the box but can only turn his shot at Onana!

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:18 , Chris Wilson

47 mins: Fernandes curls a cross in but Neto collects easily. No threat from United since their goal.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:17 , Chris Wilson

46 mins: United have been so wasteful at times, and Garnacho and Wan-Bissaka are the latest culprits, hitting two simple passes straight out of play.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:16 , Chris Wilson

45 mins: Kambwala fouls Solanke on halfway and Bournemouth have another chance to build an attack. There’ll be nine minutes added on here.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:14 , Chris Wilson

42 mins: CLOSE! The cross comes in from the right and Kerkez gets a head on it. The header bounces off the ground and onto the bar, and the defender misses the follow-up header too, putting it over the bar! A huge chance.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:12 , Chris Wilson

40 mins: Casemiro tries to play in Mainoo but the latter misses it with his touch. Bournemouth attack again and Kelly’s cross is turned out for a throw.

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:10 , Chris Wilson

39 mins: Lloyd Kelly comes on for Luis Sinisterra after the latter had been down injured for a couple of minutes.

GOAL! Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester United

18:08 , Chris Wilson

35 mins: GOAL! The home side lead again.

Solanke finds himself in the acres of space that this Manchester United midfield often leave vacant, and Bournemouth work another attack.

Senesi plays it to Kluivert, who himself is in acres of space down the United right-hand side, and he just cuts inside before smashing a low shot past Onana.

Bournemouth 1-1 Manchester United

18:04 , Chris Wilson

33 mins: CLOSE! A great counter from the home side. Solanke collects on halfway and plays a lovely through ball to Ouattara, who drives into the box and hits the shot across goal. He drags it narrowly wide though.

Bournemouth 1-1 Manchester United

18:03 , Chris Wilson

32 mins: First yellow of the evening as Senesi brings down Garnacho as United looked to counter.

GOAL! Bournemouth 1-1 Manchester United

18:02 , Chris Wilson

30 mins: GOAL! United are level.

Garnacho gets a second attempt at a cross, and this time it’s behind Hojlund but it bounces off Zabarnyi and bounces up perfectly for Fernandes. The United captain rifles a volley past Neto.

Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United

18:01 , Chris Wilson

29 mins: Garnacho’s first real involvement sees him pick up a pass from Dalot and hit a shot, but it’s blocked by the sliding tackle.

Bournemouth go down the other end and Christie has another opportunity as he wriggles free in the box, but his shot is right at Onana.

Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United

17:58 , Chris Wilson

27 mins: Bournemouth are full of confidence here. Christie is the latest to go for goal, but his attempts from outside of the box goes over.

Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United

17:57 , Chris Wilson

26 mins: Casemiro is offside just as United managed to string a couple of passes together near the Bournemouth box.

Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United

17:56 , Chris Wilson

24 mins: Christie plays a cross-field ball to SInisterra, who lays it off to Kerkez. He attempts the give-and-go with Kluivert, but the latter’s chipped ball is slightly overhit.

17:54 , Chris Wilson

23 mins: A brief stoppage in play as the referee needs a it change, reportedly due to an issue with communication with VAR. We’re back underway.

Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United

17:52 , Chris Wilson

21 mins: 67 per cent possession for United, but they’ve done nothing with it.

Bournemouth have another great chance as SInisterra runs at Dalot. He stands him up and hits the shot across goal, but it goes wide of the far post.

Just a moment earlier, Kerkez had driven into the box and hit a shot straight at Onana.

Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United

17:49 , Chris Wilson

18 mins: Rashford tries to get a quick equaliser as he rushes into the box. He tries to fire it across goal but scuffs it with his left foot, and it hits the side netting.

GOAL! Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United

17:48 , Chris Wilson

15 mins: GOAL! And it’s harsh on Kambwala – an early learning curve.

Senesi wins it back on halfway and clears it towards Solanke. He tussles with Kambwala and manages to get away from the Frenchman, who slips. Solanke is all alone around 20 yards out, and he rifles it past Onana low and into the bottom left corner.

Bournemouth 0-0 Manchester United

17:45 , Chris Wilson

14 mins: Mainoo tries to send Garnacho through but his pass is a little weak (and somewhat affected by the water on the pitch).

Bournemouth 0-0 Manchester United

17:44 , Chris Wilson

13 mins: Hojlund does well to wriggle through a couple of challenges and keep possession, though United lose possession after Dalot is offside.

Bournemouth 0-0 Manchester United

17:43 , Chris Wilson

11 mins: Mainoo almost has a shooting chance on the edge of the box, but he slips as he skips over the challenge and Bournemouth clear.

Bournemouth 0-0 Manchester United

17:42 , Chris Wilson

10 mins: Dango overhits the diagonal to Sinisterra and a Bournemouth counter breaks down. Casemiro gives it away cheaply for the second or third time already.

Bournemouth 0-0 Manchester United

17:39 , Chris Wilson

7 mins: Bournemouth have started well, and are limiting the away side’s attacks. Rashford gives it away and Kluivert attempts an audacious flick over Kambwala, but the young Frenchman clears.

Bournemouth 0-0 Manchester United

17:38 , Chris Wilson

5 mins: There’s a lot of water on the pitch despite the lack of rain, and it almost slows down a pass back to Neto as Garnacho chases.

Down the other end, Christie drives into the box and puts the cross in, but Maguire clears.

Bournemouth 0-0 Manchester United

17:36 , Chris Wilson

4 mins: A disjointed game so far, as we’ve come to expect from United. Kambwala does well to shepherd Sinisterra off the ball, and United get a goal kick.

Bournemouth 0-0 Manchester United

17:34 , Chris Wilson

2 mins: Dominic Solanke wins the first corner of the game. Christie swings it in, and Fernandes heads away.

Bournemouth 0-0 Manchester United

17:33 , Chris Wilson

1 min: A cagey opening, with neither side mounting an attack of note yet.

Bournemouth 0-0 Manchester United

17:31 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The away side get us underway.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE

17:28 , Chris Wilson

The teams are out of the tunnel at the Vitality. We’re just a couple of minutes away from kick-off.

17:25 , Chris Wilson

Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE

17:20 , Chris Wilson

Just 10 minutes until kick-off at the Vitality, and it’s a lovely day down south.

What sort of version of Manchester United will we see today? The Cherries hammered the away side in December on their way to a historic 3-0 win at Old Trafford – the first in the team’s history.

Adoni Iraola’s side come into the game off the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Luton, but they have pretty much guaranteed safety with eight games to go, and sit in 12th in what has been a remarkable campaign.

17:15 , Chris Wilson

17:10 , Chris Wilson

A glorious day for it ☀️ pic.twitter.com/VyjDyfy31m — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 13, 2024

Head-to-head

17:05 , Chris Wilson

This will be the 22nd meeting between these two sides, with Manchester United winning 14 of them.

Three have been drawn, while Bournemouth have won four, including the most recent meeting. The Cherries won 3-0 at Old Trafford in December – their first ever win at the famous stadium.

Before that, United had won the last three meetings between the two sides 5-2, 3-0 and 1-0.

Manchester United need new recruits to fix underlying issue in Erik ten Hag’s plans

16:55 , Chris Wilson

Erik ten Hag sounded unusually poetic. “When old soldiers die, new ones have to come in,” he said, explaining the teenager Willy Kambwala’s selection against Liverpool. Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane were Manchester United’s latest defensive casualties but news of their deaths came as a surprise, perhaps to the players themselves.

But as Ten Hag talked about the 27 different defences he has fielded, whether by injury or choice, so far this season, his militaristic phrase hinted at a reason. Four of United’s five main central defenders are old soldiers. And if it is then illogical that the man who has made the fewest appearances of the quintet, Lisandro Martinez, is the youngest – and also, in style or play, the most warrior-like, compared to the sleeker Varane or the more cerebral Evans – there is an underlying issue.

United have acquired or kept too many old soldiers in recent years. The recent past has seen a £100m outlay on Casemiro and Varane, bought to spend their footballing dotage at Old Trafford. Like Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, who at least was a free transfer, lacks the mobility required in midfield. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were acquired with their best years ahead of them but, at 31 and almost 30 respectively, they form other reasons why a defensive overhaul may be necessary this summer.

Manchester United need new recruits to fix underlying issue in Erik ten Hag’s plans

Team news

16:46 , Chris Wilson

The Cherries make three changes to the team that started last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Luton.

Dango Ouattara, Luis Sinisterra and Marcos Senesi come in for Lloyd Kelly and the injured duo of Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier.

Team news

16:41 , Chris Wilson

So Manchester United remain unchanged from the side that started last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool.

Injuries mean Willy Kambwala retains his place in central defence, while Rashford is fit to start after coming off in that game. Scott McTominay remains out.

United’s bench contains summer signing Mason Mount and four teenagers including Omari Forson, Harry John Amass, Habeeb Ogunneye and Ethan Wheatley.

Team news

16:35 , Chris Wilson

BOURNEMOUTH XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Sinisterra, Kluivert, Dango Outtara; Solanke.

SUBS: Travers, Kelly, Faivre, Scott, Hill, Unal, Philip, Aarons, Gonzalez.

MAN UNITED XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes; Garnacho, Rashford, Hojlund.

SUBS: Bayindir, Amass, Ogunneye, Amad, Amrabat, Eriksen, Mount, Forson, Wheatley.

Raphael Varane injury deals further blow to Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United

16:22 , Chris Wilson

With the announcement of the line-ups approaching, here’s some early teams news.

Raphael Varane has been ruled out for several weeks to leave Manchester United in a defensive injury crisis.

While the World Cup winner is hoping to be fit before the end of the season, manager Erik ten Hag will be without three of his senior centre-backs for the next few games, including the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry, with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof both also weeks away from a return.

And a fourth central defender, Jonny Evans, will sit out Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth with a lesser muscle injury, meaning Harry Maguire is the only senior specialist centre-back fit. In addition, left-back Luke Shaw, who was used at centre-back at times last season, is also on the sidelines.

Scott McTominay is also out, while Rashford will be assessed.

Raphael Varane injury deals further blow to Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United

Erik ten Hag emphasises need to replace Man Utd football director John Murtough

16:16 , Chris Wilson

And following that news, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he will miss the support of the dparted football director, and has emphasised the importance of replacing him.

Asked about Murtough leaving at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth, Ten Hag said: “You mention the new season – it’s very important, the new ownership is working on this and we have to replace this function to go into the new season.

“For the moment, of course I miss his support, but he moved on, there has been choices made. We work very good together, so I say thank you to John and I wish him all the best for the future.

“Also I work with the new ownership very good and closely together and that will not change. It doesn’t have an impact on the way I can work here.

“Conditions were perfect and are still perfect, so I’m happy with that, but we want to set the right conditions to be successful.”

Erik ten Hag emphasises need to replace Man Utd football director John Murtough

John Murtough leaves Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues rebuild

16:08 , Chris Wilson

Some big news from Manchester United in midweek, as Director of football Murtough has exited Old Trafford.

Murtough, who was appointed United’s first-ever football director in 2021, is stepping down while United pursue Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox to take over from him.

Ashworth has been put on gardening leave by Newcastle, where he is sporting director, but the two clubs have been unable to agree a fee so far to allow the former FA technical director to move to Old Trafford.

United have also made an offer to Southampton for Wilcox, their director of football and a former head of Manchester City’s academy, who is also wanted to become the new technical director at Old Trafford though, once again, no compensation deal has been agreed.

John Murtough leaves Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues rebuild

Erik ten Hag hopes Man Utd sign proven goalscorer in the summer

16:00 , Chris Wilson

Erik ten Hag has said Manchester United signing a proven goalscorer this summer “would help” – while stressing the striking options with which they entered the current season “should have been enough”.

Having last term finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup in their first campaign under Ten Hag’s management, United have subsequently underwhelmed.

With seven games to go in the league, they lie sixth, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, as well as fifth-placed Aston Villa, and have the lowest goals-for tally in the top 10 with 45.

Twenty-one-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund has netted 13 times in all competitions since being signed last summer to join an attack also featuring Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Rashford has eight United goals to his name for 2023-24, and Martial – sidelined since groin surgery in January, with Ten Hag unsure if he will be available again before the end of the season – two.

It would help – Erik ten Hag hopes Man Utd sign proven goalscorer in the summer

Is Bournemouth vs Man Utd on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

15:40 , Chris Wilson

Bournemouth host Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium in Saturday night’s late kick-off in the Premier League.

The Red Devils travel down south in search of a much needed three points after two draws and a loss in their last three games. Erik ten Hag’s side grabbed a surprising draw against old rivals Liverpool at the weekend, but fell to a last-minute 4-3 loss at Chelsea in the game before and were dominated by Brentford a fortnight ago.

The Cherries, meanwhile, have been slowly climbing up the table after recent wins against Everton, Crystal Palace and Luton Town. Andoni Iraola’s side currently sit 12th on 41 points, having already reached the supposed ‘mythical’ threshold of 40 points to avoid relegation.

The match kicks off at 5.30pm BST (1.30pm CEST) on 13 April 2024 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app – coverage will begin at 5pm BST.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips, here.

Is Bournemouth vs Man Utd on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE

15:30 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Bournemouth vs Manchester United.

The day’s late-kick pits a struggling United side against a Bournemouth team who are having a fairly successful season so far.

You can follow all the build-up and coverage here.