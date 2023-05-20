Bournemouth vs Man United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Bournemouth vs Manchester United – LIVE!

Man United are back in Premier League action today and need to keep winning if they are to keep Liverpool at bay. Erik ten Hag’s side head down to Bournemouth with their arch rivals breathing down the back of their necks in the Champions League race.

While the Dutchman’s first season in charge has broadly been a success, failing to pick up three points here would be a disaster. Indeed, Jurgen Klopp’s men could overtake them in the top four today should they beat Aston Villa and therefore put a huge amount of pressure on the final game next week.

Bournemouth aren’t really playing for much after securing survival but have proven to be a dangerous opponent. Gary O’Neil has done a remarkable job on the south coast and will be keen to finish their home campaign with another big result. Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Bournemouth vs Manchester United latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 3pm BST; Vitality Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Bournemouth team news: Tavernier not available

Man Utd team news: Rashford a doubt

Prediction: Man United to edge tight win

AFC Bournemouth - Manchester United FC

Chelsea transfer news: Blues agree Kendry Paez deal as Manchester United and Dortmund miss out

13:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have beaten Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund to the signing of Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez, his club have confirmed.

Standard Sport reported in April that Chelsea had a verbal agreement in place to sign the 16-year-old midfielder in a deal that could be worth more than £17.5million.

Paez will not be able to join Chelsea until he turns 18 in the summer of 2025. But securing the future of one of the biggest youth talents in South America is a real coup for the Blues.

Independiente del Valle director Santiago Morales said: “Today, I can say that Kendry Paez, in two years’ time, will go to Chelsea.

(Getty Images)

Paul Tierney confirmed as referee for first meeting between Man City and Manchester United in FA Cup final

13:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Football Association (FA) have confirmed their officials for the upcoming FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

For the first time in the history of the game’s oldest cup competition, the final will be contested by the two Manchester clubs.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Ed Woodward lands first job since Manchester United exit

12:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has landed his first role since leaving Old Trafford.

The 51-year-old last year called time on his United spell after 16 years with the club, his exit hastened by the failed European Super League debacle and having spent over £1billion on new signings without winning the Premier League title.

After over a year keeping a low profile, Woodward’s next role has now been confirmed after agreeing to join educational esports company EStars.

The company, which was founded in 2017, is based out of the flagship office in Abu Dhabi and already boosts former Newcastle and Netherlands goalkeeper Tim Krul on the board.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Sheikh Jassim lodges huge new Manchester United bid three weeks after deadline

12:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has made a huge and final ‘take it or leave it’ offer to buy Manchester United, reportedly woth close to £5billion.

The offer, Sheikh Jassim’s fourth, is for 100 per cent of the club, would clear United’s debt of nearly £1bn and includes a separate fund directed solely at the club and local community should the takeover bid prove a success.

The offer still falls short of the Glazer family’s £6bn valuation.

The Times report that Sheikh Jassim’s main rival for United, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has not improved an offer submitted in April, which values United at a higher price but is not for the whole club and would give Glazers chance to keep their 20% stake.

(Getty Images)

Kim Min-jae to Manchester United: Why transfer target is taking note of top-four race

12:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Napoli star Kim Min-jae is waiting to see if Manchester United qualify for the Champions League before making a decision over his future.

The centre-back has been of interest to United since before his move to Serie A, and those links have intensified during the South Korean’s eye-catching debut season in Europe as Napoli claimed their first title in 33 years.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham watching Gent striker Gift Orban amid rival Manchester United interest

12:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Fulham are among the clubs to have sent scouts to watch Gent striker Gift Orban.

The 20-year-old has scored 19 times in 19 games so far this season in the Belgian Pro League and Europa Conference League, at a rate of a goal every 75 minutes.

Read the full story here!

(AP)

Jones makes emotional admission as Man United exit confirmed

12:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Phil Jones admitted he felt like he was “letting people down” during spells of his Manchester United career, as it was confirmed he will leave the club in the summer.

The 31-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2011 after leaving Blackburn, and was part of the squad that won the Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge of United.

Jones’ 229th, and ultimately final, appearance for the club came last season against Brentford, with injury problems keeping him out for the entirety of this campaign.

That has been a painfully familiar theme in recent years and Jones will not get the chance to add to his tally, with the centre-back, whose contract expires this summer, looking back on his struggles in an emotional statement.

“To wear this shirt just once, to wear this badge and represent everyone associated with it, was an honour,” Jones wrote.

Read the full story here!

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bournemouth wins: 3

Draws: 3

Manchester United wins: 13

Prediction: Man United to win 2-1

12:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Cherries are a tricky customer to meet but United have so much riding on this, it’s hard to look past them giving everything against a team who have little to play for.

Man United to win 2-1.

(Getty Images)

Manchester United team news: Marcus Rashford a doubt

12:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

For United, Marcus Rashford had returned to training and stepped up his recovery from injury, but the forward is now suffering with illness and is doubt for the match.

Scott McTominay is back in training though in better news for United, while Alejandro Garnacho is pushing for a start after his goalscoring cameo against Wolves last week.

(Getty Images)

Bournemouth team news: Tavernier injured

12:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Illia Zabarnyi made his Premier League debut for Bournemouth last time out and could feature again, with Chris Mepham at right-back. Marcus Tavernier, however, will not play again this season.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Man United

12:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK as it takes place during the blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day will show highlights when it airs on BBC One at 10.30pm on Saturday.

Live blog: Follow the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

(REUTERS)

Welcome

12:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League meeting with Bournemouth today.

Kick-off from the Vitality Stadium is at 3pm BST.