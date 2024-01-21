Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Liverpool will be looking to build on their Premier League title lead when they travel to Bournemouth today.

While Manchester City have now closed the gap to just two points, Jurgen Klopp’s side can make use of the champions not being in action down on the south coast.

Three points would put them five clear of City, albeit having played a game more.

The Cherries, however, will not be an easy opponent. Finding form under the stewardship of manager Andoni Iraola, they have lost only once in their last six games.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4:30pm GMT kick-off time today on Sunday January 21, 2024.

The Vitality Stadium (Dean Court) in Bournemouth will host the match.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool

TV channel: Sunday's game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 3:30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool team news

Bournemouth pair Antoine Semenyo and Dango Ouattara are both away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Marcos Senesi is suspended. Milos Kerkez and Adam Smith are both out but Lloyd Kelly has an outside chance of returning.

Tyler Adams, Hamed Traore and Ryan Fredericks are all still sidelined.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have lost Mohamed Salah - now nursing a hamstring injury - and Wataru Endo to the AFCON and Asian Cup respectively.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will also miss the game. Dominik Szoboszlai is another absentee, although he could return for the Fulham second-leg clash in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night alongside Andy Robertson and Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool are still without the likes of Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic.

Blow: Trent Alexander-Arnold is out injured for Liverpool (REUTERS)

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

The Reds are missing key players but it would be a shock not to see them pick up three points here.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth wins: 2

Draws: 3

Liverpool wins: 16

