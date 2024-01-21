Bournemouth vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Bournemouth vs Liverpool LIVE!

The Reds can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table this afternoon as they travel south to face the Cherries in today's final game. The winter break is almost at its conclusion, with both these teams enjoying a two-week break before this afternoon's meeting.

Liverpool have lost just once all season - a controversial defeat at Tottenham - but will not have it all their own way this afternoon against a Bournemouth side who took a remarkable 19 points from a possible 21 during December before losing to Spurs on New Year's Eve.

Jurgen Klopp will again be without Mohamed Salah, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, but still has plenty of firepower to call upon, while the Cherries will hope both striker Dominic Solanke (formerly of Liverpool) and defender Lloyd Kelly are fit to play after injury. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool highlights

Kick-off: 4.30pm GMT, Vitality Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Bournemouth team news

Liverpool team news

Score prediction

Liverpool team news

14:21 , Alex Young

Liverpool remain without a number of important players today.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has lost both Mohamed Salah - now out with a hamstring issue suffered at the tournament with Egypt - and Wataru Endo to the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has a knee injury.

Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip are all long-term absentees.

Dominik Szoboszlai will also miss the game at Bournemouth but there is hope that he could return in the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg tie against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday, alongside both Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bournemouth team news

14:13 , Alex Young

Bournemouth are without suspended defender Marcos Senesi and injured quartet Adam Smith, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Fredericks and Tyler Adams.

Antoine Semenyo and Dango Ouattara are at the Africa Cup of Nations but Lloyd Kelly could be in the matchday squad for the first time since the end of November.

Story continues

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool

14:05 , Alex Young

TV channel: Sunday's game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 3:30pm GMT ahead of a 4:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

13:59 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool.

The Reds can move five points clear with another win, but the Cherries will be confident their own recent form won't make it easy for their visitors.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm. Stick with us.