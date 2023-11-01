Bournemouth vs Liverpool LIVE! Carabao Cup result, match stream and latest updates today

Bournemouth vs Liverpool – LIVE!

Bournemouth host Liverpool in an all-Premier League clash in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at the Vitality Stadium this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been flying this season and look to have a squad capable of challenging across a number of front, raising hope of more trips to Wembley.

The Cherries, meanwhile, finally have their first League win of the season under new manager Andoni Iraola. That has eased the pressure somewhat but they surely have bigger fish to fry, with a battle for survival on the cards. That has to be their priority.

Still, while rotation is expected from Liverpool, it would be a major surprise for them to slip up here. After major changes during the summer transfer window, Klopp has a number of impressive options from which to choose as he chases silverware once again. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Bournemouth vs Liverpool latest news

Full match report

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Nunez magic seals Carabao Cup win

21:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

A brilliant goal from Darwin Nunez saw Liverpool beat Bournemouth and progress into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

FT: Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool

21:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nunez magic books a final eight spot for the Reds!

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Cherries turn to the big man

21:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

81 mins: Moore comes on as the hosts look for a target man in the closing stages.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: GOAL! Darwin Nunez '71

21:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

71 mins: GOAL!

Darwin Nunez restores Liverpool's lead with a fine strike!

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: GOAL! Justin Kluivert '64

21:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

64 mins: It had been coming!

Kluivert levels the scores by tapping in at the far post!

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: CHANCE FOR THE REDS!

21:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

61 mins: Salah so close to meeting Elliott's cross but Adam Smith does just enough to put him off.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: CHANCES FOR CHERRIES!

20:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

58 mins: Kelleher with a poor back pass, meaning Gomez has to come and tackle Kluivert.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: CHANCES FOR CHERRIES!

20:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

53 mins: Solanke goes goes after making light work of Matip before Gomez clears one off the line following Scott's corner.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: CHANCE FOR CHERRIES!

20:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

48 mins: Bournemouth start pretty well after the break and Alex Scott sees his shot sail over the bar.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Back underway!

20:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go for the second-half!

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

20:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

The quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup will be drawn after tonight's fourth-round fixtures.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: 0-0 at HT

20:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gakpo's goal the difference thus far.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Quiet end to the half

20:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

43 mins: Bournemouth look quite happy to end the half now, frankly.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Firepower just too much

20:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

39 mins: Bournemouth haven't played badly but Liverpool have such strong options, it's hard to keep them out.

They've now scored in 25 straight games.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: CHANCE FOR THE REDS!

20:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

36 mins: Szboszlai tries his luck from range but his effort just fizzes past the post.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: GOAL! Cody Gakpo '32

20:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

32 mins: GOAL!

Gakpo gives Liverpool the lead! The Dutchman taps in after Radu saves from Elliott.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: CHANCE FOR THE REDS!

20:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

28 mins: It's heating up now!

Salah squares to Elliott, who shoots straight at the keeper.

Should be doing better there.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: CHANCE FOR BOURNEMOUTH!

20:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

25 mins: Ryan Christie goes close with a curling shot just outside the box.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Salah strays offside

20:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

20 mins: Salah races through on goal but misses anyway before being flagged offside.

All a bit disjointed here.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: CHANCE FOR BOURNEMOUTH!

20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

14 mins: Kluivert goes close again!

Kelleher keeps him out with a low save from a powerful shot and the Irish stopper then denies Solanke from following up the rebound.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: CHANCE FOR THE CHERRIES!

19:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

12 mins: Kelleher denies Kluivert at the near post!

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Half chance for Liverpool

19:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

10 mins: Nice play from Liverpool around the Bournemouth box but Curtis Jones sees his shot blocked.

Kluivert then has a chance to run at Gomez but loses the ball with a poor touch.

Hosts getting sloppy on the ball.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Hosts starts well

19:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Not exactly a convincing start from Liverpool, who have played the ball into their midfield in a sloppy fashion too often.

The hosts are starting stronger.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: KICK-OFF

19:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Is there extra-time tonight?

19:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

No.

If the score is at a draw at full-time, we are headed for penalties!

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Andoni Iraola believes Cherries have a chance

19:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

"We have a big chance - a big challenge, but big chance," he said.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Thiago absence addressed

19:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

"We have missed Thiago," Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders said.

"I have missed him a lot. Imagine our new midfield that people are talking about and you have Thiago in the middle as well guiding. [The injury] will take time. He won't be available."

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Confirmed Liverpool lineup

18:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Salah

Subs: Adrian, Van Dijk, Konate, Nunez, Mac Allister, Jota, Gravenberch, Scanlon, Alexander-Arnold

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Confirmed Bournemouth lineup

18:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bournemouth XI: Radu; Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerez; Scott, Philip, Christie; Semenyo, Solanke, Kluivert

Subs: Plain, Aarons, Sensei, Rothwell, Traore, Brooks, Dango, Tavernier, Moore

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Head to head (h2h) history and results

18:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bournemouth wins: 2

Draws: 3

Liverpool wins: 15

Liverpool injury update: Latest news and return dates

18:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is a familiar injury list facing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool's hectic fixture list continues.

The Reds remain in good form, only three points off the top of the Premier League table and their Carabao Cup and Europa League campaigns still on track.

The Liverpool boss has had to make do without Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago in midfield though, while Andy Robertson remains a notable absentee.

Here's all the latest news on the Liverpool injury list.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Reds coach heaps praise on Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch

17:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool midfielders Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch have hit new heights in recent weeks, according to Pep Lijnders.

Jurgen Klopp's assistant coach was speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup trip to Bournemouth on Wednesday, which will see the Reds face a tricky selection call over who to rest and who to play.

Read the full story here!

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Why is game not on TV today?

17:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

However, despite this week's selections meaning that both televised games are taking place on Wednesday, Bournemouth vs Liverpool has been overlooked.

Instead, Sky will be showing both West Ham vs Arsenal (7:30pm GMT) as Declan Rice pays a first visit back to his former club and also Manchester United vs Newcastle (8:15pm), which is an intriguing rematch of last seasons's Wembley final.

The only television coverage in the UK will be highlights, the rights of which belong to ITV. This week their programme begins at 11:30pm on ITV4 on Wednesday night.

You can follow live coverage of Bournemouth vs Liverpool tonight though via Standard Sport's dedicated match blog.

Prediction: Liverpool to win 3-0

17:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool beat Bournemouth in August, albeit that was at Anfield, and little about the respective form of the teams since would suggest the tables have turned.

Liverpool to win 3-0.

Liverpool FC team news: Luke Chambers could start

17:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Liverpool, changes are expected. Luis Diaz will not feature, while the game will likely come too soon for the likes of Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak.

Luke Chambers could be handed another outing at left-back after playing against Toulouse and Cody Gakpo may start.

Bournemouth team news: Marcos Senesi could feature

17:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Summer signing Andrei Radu impressed on Saturday for Bournemouth and looks set to continue, with fellow goalkeepers Neto and Mark Travers injured. Luis Sinisterra is cup-tied, having played in the competition for Leeds earlier this season.

Lewis Cook is suspended, after he was sent off against Wolves over the weekend, but Marcos Senesi is set to be available again.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool

17:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Welcome

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash away at Bournemouth.

Kick-off from the Vitality Stadium is at 7.45pm BST.