Bournemouth vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Solanke goes close

(Action Images via Reuters)

Bournemouth host Fulham in the Premier League looking to build on their excellent run of results.

Adoni Iraola has inspired three successive wins for the Cherries, including a win behind Dominic Solanke’s hat-trick last time out at Nottingham Forest.

The Whites will want to bounce back after a defeat at home to Burnley last time out, and both sides will want the points to separate themselves from the relegation zone.

Alex Scott and Justin Kluivert both return to the starting line-up at the Vitality Stadium. While Raul Jimenez serves the final game of a three-match ban, so Rodrigo Muniz leads the line for the visitors.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and check out the latest odds and tips here.

Bournemouth vs Fulham

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Ouattara, Scott, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, João Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Iwobi, Muniz Carvalho

10’ CLOSE! Solanke with a near miss as the Cherries start fast [0-0]

AFC Bournemouth 0 - 0 Fulham FC

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:34

Kluivert must do better! He's found just inside the box and bears down on goal, with just the goalkeeper to beat. He takes his time with it and eventually unleashes a strike, aiming towards the front post, but Tosin recovers well and is able to block his effort. The Bournemouth forward needed to get his shot off a little earlier, and it's gone behind for a corner.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:32

Cairney finds De Cordova-Reid with a throughball on the right-hand side, but he can't quite create anything meaningful. He attempts a delivery into the box but it's blocked by an opposition player, and Fulham half-heartedly appear for a penalty, but nothing is given.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:30

Pereira sends a hopeful ball over the top which eventually falls to Muniz. He cuts inside and attempts an ambitous effort from range, but his shot is blocked. The Cottagers keep possession and Robinson burts down the left before looking for a team-mate with a cross towards the back post, but Bournemouth are able to deal with the danger.

Story continues

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:28

Fulham have enjoyed 58.8 per cent of the ball but haven't been a significant threat in the final third. The Cottagers have created just 0.18 expected goals (xG) since the game got under way, and they need to show some creativity and attacking quality if they want to take advantage of their possession.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:25

Fulham and Bournemouth are both struggling to sustain spells of possession and keep surrendering the ball to each other. Neither manager will be too pleased with how their team have started the game, with the match being played in typical lacklustre Boxing Day fashion.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:23

Muniz wriggles away from his marker and shifts it out wide to Tete, but once again, his cross lets him down and he fails to find a team-mate. His delivery evades everyone, but Bournemouth eventually concede a corner. It's to be taken by Pereira and it's crossed towards the front post, but after a scramble in the box it's cleared.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:21

Fulham now have a chance from the corner and Iwobi goes short to Pereira. It's then given to Cairney on the edge of the penalty area, and he looks to find De Cordova-Reid with a reversed pass, but it goes behind for a goal-kick to Bournemouth. Silva will be disappointed with the lack of quality in the final third from his side.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:18

It's been a slow start for both sides from an attacking perspective, with neither team able to test the opposition goalkeeper with a meaningful opportunity. Fulham have had one shot on target since the game got underway, but it was comfortable for Neto between the sticks. It's been a game of limited quality so far.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:15

Fulham attempt to hit the Cherries on the break as the ball is fed out wide to Tete. He gets it out of his feet and looks to cross into the box, but his delivery flies behind for a goal-kick. Silva's men need a little more quality in the final third if they want to have a chance of opening the scoring here today.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:13

Chance! It's Kluivert once again who makes a run in behind and is found inside the penalty area. He cuts it back to Solanke who goes to strike it first time, but his shot is deflected behind for a corner. The delivery comes in and there is a scramble in the box, but Robinson is eventually able to hoof the ball away from danger. Bournemouth are turning the screw.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:10

Kluivert shows great movement to create space for himself on the right-hand side. He gets tpo the byline and looks to clip a cross toewards the run of Solanke, but Leno rushes out of his goal and gathers. The Cottagers then counter-attack and the ball eventually finds Tete, who cuts onto his left before unleashes a strike towards goal, but it goes flying over the bar.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:09

Fulham enjoy a spell of possession before Iwobi sends a cross towards the back post, but Ouattara is there to head behind for a corner. Pereira is set to take it, and he picks out De Cordova-Reid on the edge of the penalty area, but his volley is blocked and the Cherries are able to clear.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:06

Iwobi and Cairney link up well on the left-hand side befopre the former sends a crossfield pass towards De Cordova-Reid, but Ouattara is able to snuff out the danger. The Cherries are deep and compact when the away side have the ball, but they look ready to hit them on the counter-attack when necessary.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

15:01

Christie gets the game under way for Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium!

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

14:51

The players are soon to be making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off. When the two sides last met in Premier League action, Bournemouth were victorious 2-1 at Vitality Stadium last season. Marcus Tavernier scored first for the Cherries in the 50th minute, while Dominic Solanke also was on target. Andreas Pereira scored the lone goal for the Cottagers in the 16th minute.

Bournemouth v Fulham starting line-ups

14:47 , Jack Rathborn

AFC Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Ouattara, Scott, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Mepham, Aarons, Rothwell, Brooks, Sinisterra, Moore, Billing, Greenwood, Travers (g/k).

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson, João Palhinha, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Iwobi, Muniz Carvalho.

Subs: Wilson, Castagne, Reed, Lukic, Diop, Harris, Carlos Vinícius, Ballo-Touré, Rodák (g/k).

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

14:47

Ariola has made two changes from Bournemouth’s most recent fixture against Nottingham Forest, where the Cherries won 3-2 at The City Ground. In midfield, Lewis Cook misses out, with Scott coming into the starting XI. Elsewhere, Billing drops to the bench, with Kluivert earning a place in the team.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

14:47

Meanwhile, Silva has also made two alterations from Fulham’s disappointing defeat at home to Burnley. At right-back, Tete comes in to replace Castagne, who drops to the bench. Further forward, Wilson is also named among the substitutes, with De Cordova-Reid coming into the starting XI.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

14:43

FULHAM SUBS: Carlos Vinicius, Fode Ballo-Toure, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Luke Harris, Sasa Lukic, Harrison Reed, Marek Rodak, Harry Wilson.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

14:43

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete; Tom Cairney, Joao Palhinha; Alex Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Rodrigo Muniz.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

14:43

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Max Aarons, Philip Billing, David Brooks, Ben Greenwood, Chris Mepham, Kieffer Moore, Joe Rothwell, Luis Sinisterra, Mark Travers.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

14:43

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Dango Ouattara, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Adam Smith; Ryan Christie, Alex Scott; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Dominic Solanke.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

14:39

Fulham travel to Bournemouth looking to put an end to a disappointing run of games on the road. The Cottagers haven’t won away from home in the Premier League since the opening day of the season, leaving them without a win in their last eight away fixtures (D3 L5). Marco Silva’s side have lost their last three away matches while conceding at least three goals in each of those games. A win could see Fulham climb into the top half of the Premier League, leapfrogging today’s opponents, Wolves, and Chelsea into 10th place.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

14:35

Bournemouth have enjoyed some impressive performances at the Vitality Stadium this season and have earned seven points from their last three home games in the Premier League (W2 D1). The Cherries have lost just one of their previous 12 league meetings with Fulham, with their only defeat coming back in 2019. Andoni Iraola’s side are yet to win a game in England’s top flight when playing on Boxing Day (D3 L2), so the South Coast club will be hoping they can break that curse in today’s fixture.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

14:35

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Boxing Day Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Fulham at the Vitality Stadium.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…