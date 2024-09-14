Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Premier League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Chelsea are looking for their second Premier League victory of the season when they head to Bournemouth later tonight.

Enzo Maresca’s side have blown hot and cold so far this campaign after a summer of transfer chaos off the pitch.

The Blues were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in their opening game, but then dismantled Wolves 6-2 before a frustrating 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Jadon Sancho is the latest arrival for Maresca to integrate into his Chelsea squad, who made it through to the Europa Conference League league stage.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth remain unbeaten after two draws and a win to begin with in the league.

The Cherries - who lost star striker Dominic Solanke to Tottenham in a £65million deal - drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend before holding Newcastle by the same scoreline at home.

Andoni Iraola’s men then produced an extraordinary late comeback to beat Everton 3-2 at Goodison Park, having been two goals down going into the final minutes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bournemouth v Chelsea is the latest kick-off time at 8pm BST later tonight on Saturday 14 September, 2024.

The game will be played at the Vitality Stadium.

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7.45pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Bournemouth vs Chelsea team news

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is unable to play for Bournemouth as he is on loan from Chelsea, with Mark Travers set to replace him.

David Brooks has returned to training, while Enes Unal could be involved. Dango Ouattara picked up a knock on international duty and is not available, while Tyler Adams remains injured.

The Blues will be without Malo Gusto for the game after the defender picked up a knock against Crystal Palace before the international break. Cole Palmer is expected to feature despite pulling out of the England squad, while Reece James and Romeo Lavia are fit.

Jadon Sancho is in line to make his Chelsea debut this weekend (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction

Blues will look to repeat their performance at Wolves with an away win.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Bournemouth wins: 5

Draws: 2

Chelsea wins: 14

Bournemouth vs Chelsea latest odds

Bournemouth to win: 9/4

Draw: 29/10

Chelsea to win: 21/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.