Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE!

The Blues are on the south coast on Saturday evening as they take on the Cherries looking to regain some momentum after back-to-back frustrating performances before the international break. The 6-2 away win at Wolves looked to have partially cleared the clouds over the club, but a draw with Crystal Palace and a loss at Servette soon saw them return.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, produced a remarkable comeback last time out to beat Everton, scoring twice in injury time to compound the Toffees’ miserable start to the season. They would not have welcomed the break and welcome Chelsea to town looking for a first win over them in five years.

Cole Palmer was an injury doubt heading into the game, having withdrawn from England duty, but is expected to be fit tonight along with Nicolas Jackson, on Friday signed a new two-year contract extension. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea latest updates

Kick-off: 8pm BST, Vitality Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Bournemouth team news

Chelsea team news

Score prediction

Cole Palmer fit, but Malo Gusto out

17:40 , Alex Young

Chelsea are expected to have Cole Palmer fit tonight, though Malo Gusto is injured.

Gusto was forced off during the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace just before the international break and Blues boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed he will not make the trip to the south coast.

"Malo is still out,” Maresca said on Friday. “He is not available for tomorrow's game."

Palmer was initially named in interim boss Lee Carsley’s first England squad but withdrew at the start of the camp and missed the 2-0 wins over Finland and Republic of Ireland.

However, the 22-year-old has been pictured in training this week and is expected to start at Bournemouth.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea

17:33 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts just before kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

17:30 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium.

It’s a Saturday night clash under the lights and the Blues look to continue their unbeaten run against the Cherries, which runs back five years.

And you feel Enzo Maresca needs a result as the 6-2 win at Wolves already feels like a while ago. Bournemouth, meanwhile, will hope to continue their good momentum after a remarkable comeback against Everton last time out.

Kick-off is at 8pm. Stick with us.