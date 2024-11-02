😳 Bournemouth put unbeaten Man City in rarely seen jeopardy

Bournemouth have already beaten Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium this season, and Andoni Iraola's side are now close to taking another big scalp.





Goals from Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson have put the Cherries two goals to the good, seeing Man City go 2-0 down for the first time in 653 days.

That was back in January 2023 against Spurs, a game that Pep Guardiola's side turned around to eventually win 4-2.

With time running out in Bournemouth, Josko Gvardiol suggested that a comeback may be on the table as he turned things 2-1 with eight minutes and stoppage time to go.

Should Man City lose the result, it will bring to an end their 32-game unbeaten run.

Can they do the unthinkable?

📸 Dan Istitene - 2024 Getty Images