🚨 Bournemouth fight back for Arsenal draw in Los Angeles friendly

A late Bournemouth goal secured a draw against fellow Premier League side Arsenal in a preseason friendly.

Scorers: Vieira 18′ ; Semenyo 73′

The two Premier League foes traded chances in the opening exchanges, though the Gunners dominated possession.

They struck pay-dirt before the 20 minute mark through midfielder Fabio Vieira, who was picked out by Reiss Nelson with a pinpoint pass.

Mikel Arteta’s side held onto that lead until the dying minutes of the game but the Cherries put on the pressure and eventually reclaimed parity thanks to second-half sub Antoine Semenyo.