Bouman throws for 2 TDs, Pierre runs for 2 more, South Dakota rolls past Northern Iowa 42-17

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Aidan Bouman threw two touchdown passes, Charles Pierre Jr. ran for two scores and South Dakota rolled to a 42-17 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Bouman was 17-of-20 passing for 284 yards and Pierre carried 21 times for 105 yards as the Coyotes (5-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) scored on their first six possessions except for a one-play kneel-down to close the first half.

The Panthers (2-4, 0-2) took the opening drive 75 yards, capped by Tye Edwards' 1-yard plunge. They went 70 yards on their second drive, taking a 10-7 lead on a Caden Palmer field in the opening seconds of the second quarter.

Bouman had a 27-yard catch-and-run connection with JJ Galbreath and 49-yard catch-and-run with Travis Theis out of the backfield as the Coyotes quickly countered the scores.

Theis scored on a 3-yard run and backup quarterback Nevan Cremascoli found A.J. Coons for a 37-yard score and a 28-10 halftime lead.

Pierre had touchdown runs of 1 and 20 yards in the third quarter.

The Coyotes, ranked fourth in the FCS coaches' poll, piled up 513 yards and controlled the ball for 35 1/2 minutes.

Matthew Scheckiman and Jaiden Ellis-Lahey hooked up for a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Panthers. Scheckiman was 18 of 26 for 250 yards with an interception.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

The Associated Press