Boston visits Miami with 2-1 series lead

Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (46-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -10.5; over/under is 202.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Celtics lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics visit the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last meeting 104-84 on April 27 led by 22 points from Jaylen Brown, while Bam Adebayo scored 20 points for the Heat.

The Heat are 32-20 against conference opponents. Miami has a 21-15 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Celtics are 41-11 in Eastern Conference play. Boston averages 120.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Heat score 110.1 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 109.2 the Celtics allow. The Celtics average 16.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Heat allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 17.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 108.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Terry Rozier: out (neck), Josh Richardson: out for season (shoulder), Delon Wright: out (personal), Jimmy Butler: out (mcl).

Celtics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press