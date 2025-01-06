Boston visits Denver after Jokic's 46-point outing

Boston Celtics (26-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (20-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the Boston Celtics after Nikola Jokic scored 46 points in the Denver Nuggets' 122-111 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Nuggets are 10-6 in home games. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 9.5.

The Celtics are 13-4 on the road. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Kornet averaging 2.1.

The Nuggets average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Celtics give up (12.8). The Celtics average 118.5 points per game, 1.3 more than the 117.2 the Nuggets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 31.5 points, 13 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Nuggets.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Celtics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 124.5 points, 46.2 rebounds, 33.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (calf), DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Spencer Jones: day to day (adductor), Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

Celtics: Al Horford: day to day (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press