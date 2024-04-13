Boston College vs. Denver Frozen Four championship game time, TV channel, streaming info

No. 1 seed Boston College and No. 3 Denver are tied for the most NCAA Division I men's college hockey titles since the turn of the century with four apiece.

Saturday, one of them will skate away with another title when they face each other in the championship game of the Frozen Four.

Denver has the most recent championship, winning in 2022. It beat Massachusetts, Cornell and Boston University in this year's tournament. Boston College, which last won in 2012, knocked off Michigan Tech, defending champion Quinnipiac and Michigan to reach the final.

Denver won 4-3 in overtime when the teams played in October.

Here's what to know about Saturday's NCAA championship game:

Denver, celebrating its overtime win against Boston University, will seeks its second NCAA title in three years when it faces Boston College in the national championship.

When is the NCAA Frozen Four championship game?

Boston College and Denver will play in the championship game at 6 p.m. ET Saturday.

Where is the NCAA Frozen Four being held?

The championship game will be at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

How can I watch the NCAA Frozen Four championship game on TV?

The game will be shown on ESPN2.

How can I live stream the NCAA Frozen Four championship game?

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

What to know about Boston College and Denver

Boston College (34-5-1) has five titles. It has four of the NCAA's top six scorers, led by Will Smith (71 points), a San Jose Sharks draft pick. He had two goals in the 4-0 win against Michigan and two goals in the October loss to Denver. Cutter Gauthier, an Anaheim Ducks prospect, scored against Michigan to give him 65 points. He was voted top forward as the USA won gold at the world junior championships and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award (won by Boston University's Macklin Celebrini). Freshman goalie Jacob Fowler was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award (won by Wisconsin netminder Kyle McClellan).

Denver (31-9-3) has nine titles. It has Division I's top offense, averaging 4.65 goals per game to BC's 4.58. Leading scorer Jack Devine averages 1.3 points per game and had two assists against Boston University, including on Carter King's overtime goal. High-scoring defenseman Zeev Buium (49 points) was rated among the top North American draft prospects in NHL Central Scouting's midseason rankings.

