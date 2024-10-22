Boston Celtics receive 2023-24 NBA championship rings: Check them out

The 2024-25 NBA season tipped off Tuesday night, but the Boston Celtics have already won — at least with their new hardware.

The team unveiled massive rings after winning their record 18th championship in the June NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks. The rings feature 15 carats of white diamonds, representing the 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. That’s just where the symbolism starts.

The ring, made by Jason of Beverley Hills, also features a removable top that uncovers a tiny replica of the championship banner the Celtics raised Tuesday night before they host the Knicks in the season opener. The inside of the removable lid holds a small, circular piece of the actual parquet floor on which Boston clinched the title.

Each ring is also individually designed with a name plate on the flank of one side, with that player’s jersey number filled in with diamonds.

All throughout, however, Boston’s dominance in the 2023-24 season is referenced. The word “champions” toward the bottom of the top of the ring contains 80 diamonds, representing the 80 total victories in the regular season and playoffs Boston recorded. The side bezel has 84 points of diamonds, representing their playoff winning percentage (.842). The inside shank features the record of each playoff series.

Full details of the rings can be viewed here:

While it was the team's 18th championship, the 2023-24 NBA title marked the first for the Celtics since the 2007-08 season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Celtics NBA championship rings: Details, close up look at rings