Celtics guard Marcus Smart named NBA Defensive Player of the Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marcus Smart
    Marcus Smart
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Marcus Smart is the league’s top defensive player.

The Boston Celtics star was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year on Monday night, just one day after he was announced as one of three finalists for the award.

Smart is now just the fifth guard to win the award since it was created in 1983, and the first to do so since Gary Payton did in the 1995-96 season.

Payton was at the Celtics' practice facility on Monday to break the news to Smart, too.

Michael Jordan, Alvin Robertson and Michael Cooper are the other guards who have won.

Smart was up against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who has won the award in three of the past four seasons. Smart earned 257 points and 37 first place votes. Bridges came in second with 202 points, and Gobert took third with 136. Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, who said he felt disrespected being left off the finalist list earlier on Monday, finished in fourth.

Smart is now just the second Celtics player to win the award, joining Kevin Garnett.

Smart averaged 12.2 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game this season, his eighth with the team. The 28-year-old finished seventh in steals per game and sixth in total steals across the league. He also helped turn the Celtics into the best defensive team in the NBA this season. They held the best defensive rating at 106.2 and allowed just 104.5 points per game while holding opponents to both the lowest field goal percentage and lowest 3-point percentage.

Smart had 20 points and five rebounds in Boston's last-second 115-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their opening round playoff series on Sunday. Game 2 of that series is set for Wednesday.

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart is just the fifth guard to be named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bam Adebayo slams 'disrespectful' Defensive Player of the Year snub

    "Don't nobody want to talk about us."

  • Defensive Player of the Year finalists: Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges

    Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo NOT a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. It's Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges. Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat What's the buzz on Twitter? Jared Weiss @ JaredWeissNBA Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart passing up ...

  • Report: Denzel Ward, Browns reach record 5-year, $100.5 million extension

    Denzel Ward is now the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

  • These T-Shirt Bras Feel As Comfy and Cozy As Your Favorite Tee, Promise

    From wired styles to wireless and from full coverage to demi, T-shirt bras look totally seamless under your clothes, and these are the best T-shirt bras to shop.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Nick Nurse gives injury updates on Scottie Barnes, Thaddeus Young

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse was quick to praise the 76ers after Game 1 of their playoff series. He also provided injury updates on Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young, with X-rays coming back negative for both players. Nurse also discussed the key to bouncing back in Game 2, and how to counter Joel Embiid. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • From Ed Jeske to the NCAA: Yellowknife hockey player wins national championship

    Jack Works, the Yellowknife hockey player responsible for scoring the first goal in the Ed Jeske arena at nine-years-old, has added another first to his list of accomplishments — winning a national college championship. The 20-year-old Works is a forward for the University of Denver Pioneers who defeated the Minnesota State Mavericks 5-1 for the Frozen Four NCAA championship on April 9. "That was one of the coolest things ever, being on the ice after just taking it all. It's like, Yeah, it's sti

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.