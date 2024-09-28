Boston Bruins Toughest Prospect Making Debut

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice tonight (Sept. 28) to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers. Their roster for the contest has been announced, and there are some players to pay attention to during it.

Among the most interesting players playing is Boston Bruins prospect Jackson Edward. This is notable, as the rugged defenseman had been sidelined with an upper-body injury during the beginning of training camp. In addition, this is his first pre-season contest with the Original Six club.

Edward, 20, has created a lot of excitement among Bruins fans because of his immense physicality and toughness. Because of this, many view the 2022 seventh-round pick as a future shutdown defenseman for the Bruins.

However, besides being a very hard-nosed player, Edward has also shown improvement at the junior level. During this past season with the London Knights, the 6-foot-3 defenseman set new career highs with seven goals, 23 assists, and 30 points. In addition, he stepped up his game during the playoffs, recording two goals and 11 points in 15 games.

Seeing Edward get into some pre-season action tonight should be exciting to watch. It would not be surprising in the slightest if he shows off his tenacious style of play against the Flyers.

