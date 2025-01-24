Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bochum preview: Out of Form Gladbach Look to Reset Form

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bochum preview: Out of Form Gladbach Look to Reset Form

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach have endured a rough start to 2025, suffering three consecutive league defeats with a cumulative scoreline of 9-2.

Their most recent setback was a 3-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena, leaving Die Fohlen in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings with 24 points from 18 matches. This poor start marks the first time since 2014 that the team has opened a calendar year with three straight losses. A defeat this weekend would result in four consecutive losses at any point of the year for the first time since December 2021.

Despite their current struggles, Gerardo Seoane's side remains in contention for European qualification. They are just four points adrift of sixth-placed Mainz, who occupy the final Conference League playoff spot.

Additionally, Gladbach's home form has been a bright spot. They have won five and lost only one of their last seven home league games. The sole defeat in that stretch came narrowly against leaders Bayern Munich in their most recent match at Borussia Park.

Supporters will also take heart from their dominant record against Bochum, having won the last four meetings between the sides. Backed by this strong home record, the Foals will aim to notch their sixth home win of the season in this gameweek 19 encounter.

Team News

Gladbach manager Gerardo Seoane has almost a fully fit squad at his disposal, though Franck Honorat will miss Saturday’s game due to a foot injury.

In attack, Alassane Pléa, Kevin Stöger, and Robin Hack are expected to form an advanced trio behind striker Tim Kleindienst, who has already netted 10 league goals this season.

Bochum

Bochum pulled off an extraordinary comeback to secure a 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig in their last league match. After falling 3-0 behind in the first half, Dieter Hecking's side showed remarkable resilience to salvage a point.

This spirited fightback highlights Bochum's recent improvement, as they have earned eight of their 10 points in their last five matches, a stark contrast to the two points they managed in their opening 13 games.

A little over a month ago, Bochum appeared doomed at the bottom of the table, but their recent form has reignited their survival hopes. However, they remain entrenched in relegation trouble, sitting last in the Bundesliga standings with 10 points from 18 games, six points away from guaranteed safety.

The root of their struggles lies in their defensive frailties and lack of firepower. Bochum has conceded 40 goals this season while managing to score just 17, a combination that has left them battling to climb out of the relegation zone.

Their away form has been particularly dismal, with just one point from nine matches on the road, making them the league’s worst-performing away side.

Despite the daunting prospect of a trip to Borussia Park, Bochum can take encouragement from their recent resurgence as they search for valuable points in their fight to avoid the drop.

Team News

Whilst not carrying too big of an injury list, Matus Bero is unavailable due to suspension, and Anthony Losilla is likely to step up in his absence.

Additionally, Mats Pannewig will undergo a late fitness test to determine his readiness for the match.