Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Champions League final prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h, odds

Wembley tonight hosts the Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

A record 15th European crown is the goal for Los Blancos, who have built an impeccable reputation of competition specialists, with this year also presenting a relatively rare opportunity to seal a fifth league-and-Europe double.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side won all of their group games before edging RB Leipzig, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the knockouts - the latter coming courtesy of a late brace from super-sub Joselu at the Bernabeu.

Dortmund await Madrid in London having experienced a rather dour season domestically, which resulted in an early German Cup exit and fifth-place finish in the Bundesliga.

But they have impressed in the Champions League and topped the ‘Group of Death’ before getting the better of PSV Eindhoven, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain en route to the final.

While Madrid have relied on the prowess of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr to fire them to a sixth final in 11 years, Edin Terzic has inspired performances out of veteran centre-back Mats Hummels and Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho.

The 1997 champions, Borussia lost the 2013 final to Bayern at Wembley whereas Real have won each of their last eight trips to the Champions League final.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Saturday, June 1, 2024.

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

TV channel: In the UK, the Champions League final will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6pm.

Live stream: Fans watch the final live for free online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid team news

Sebastien Haller is likely to miss out for Dortmund, with Niclas Fullkrug expected to start up front with Sancho and Julian Brandt for support.

Ramy Bensebaini is unavailable due to injury and Julien Duranville is also a doubt.

Marco Reus will also be desperate to play some role, even if off the bench, in his final match for the club.

Madrid boss Ancelotti has confirmed that Thibaut Courtois will start in goal. The Belgian only recently returned from a long spell on the sidelines, but Andriy Lunin has suffered with flu in the week and will be named on the bench.

David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni are confirmed injury absentees, the latter’s lack of availability effectively ensuring that Toni Kroos will start in his last game in club football.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid prediction

Predictions have not been easy in the Champions League this season, with the competition serving up incredible drama in the knockout stages.

Dortmund have done brilliantly to reach the final, seeing off the likes of Atletico Madrid and PSG, but it could prove to be another painful final in London.

Real are ridiculously difficult to beat in this competition, regardless of how well they actually play, and everything seems to point to another European triumph.

Real Madrid to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real are unbeaten in the past four matches between the two sides, with Dortmund’s last win coming in the 2013-14 quarter-finals.

Borussia Dortmund wins: 3

Real Madrid wins: 6

Draws: 5

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid match odds

Dortmund to lift the trophy: 9/3

Madrid to lift the trophy: 1/3

