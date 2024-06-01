Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid LIVE! Champions League final match stream, latest team news, TV today

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid LIVE!

The 2024 Champions League final pits Dortmund against Madrid at Wembley today. The Yellow Wall will be transported to London as the Germans look to lift their second European crown, against the mighty Spanish giants Los Blancos who are targeting a record-extending 15th trophy.

Carlo Ancelotti, twice a European champion as a player and four times as a coach, has already cemented his legacy in Madrid but this triumph would be among his best having guided this team to the LaLiga title as well as past tricky knockout ties against holders Manchester City and Bayern Munich. Thibaut Courtois will be back in goal behind the Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Co.

Dortmund topped the ‘Group of Death’ before knocking out Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in what has been a surprise run to the final, particularly given their patchy domestic form. Sebastien Haller should be fit to make the bench. Follow Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid LIVE via Standard Sport’s Champions League final match blog!

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid updates

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Wembley

How to watch for FREE: TNT Sports

Dortmund team news: Haller set to make squad

Real Madrid team news: Courtois will start in goal

Score prediction

How to watch the Champions League final for free

16:51 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the Champions League final will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can watch the final live for free online via the Discovery+ app and website.

16:44 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live blog for the 2024 Champions League final!

In the yellow corner, Borussia Dortmund. The Germans have defied expectations to reach Wembley in pursuit of their second European crown having lost their last final to Bayern Munich at this venue 11 years ago.

In the white corner, Real Madrid. The record 14-time winners of this trophy, Los Blancos have already claimed the LaLiga title this season and are the big favourites to conquer the continent again tonight.

Stay right here for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!