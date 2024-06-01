Is Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League final tonight

The official end of the season for Europe’s elite comes on Saturday with the Uefa Champions League final, contested this year between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

While the German giants certainly have pedigree and one European Cup to their name from 1997, it’s Los Blancos who are the behemoths, true royalty of the game as far as wins in this tournament go - they are the record holders with 14 titles, 17 finals overall and five wins since Dortmund’s last final, which was in 2013.

Coincidentally, that one was at Wembley too - they were beaten by Bayern Munich on that occasion, with Real Madrid in turn knocking out Bayern in this semis this year.

On these shores, all eyes will be on Jadson Sancho and Jude Bellingham, in the line-up for each side respectively, but the likes of Vinicius Jr, Marco Reus, the retiring Toni Kroos and plenty more players besides mean there will be stars all over the pitch.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the Champions League final?

Borussia Dortmund will face Real Madrid at Wembley on Saturday 1 June 2024, with kick-off set for 8pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

As with all Uefa matches this season, the game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and can be streamed on the discovery+ app.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

(Getty Images)

What is the team news?

For Dortmund, there are doubts over striker Sebastien Haller and full-back Mateu Morey, though neither would start anyway. Ramy Benebaini is the only guaranteed absentee. The team is likely to be similar to that from the semis, with Niclas Fullkrug leading the attack and Julian Brandt behind him.

Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba are both out for Real Madrid, meaning Nacho should start at centre-back as captain. The only real other issue for Carlo Ancelotti is to decide between his goalkeepers; Andriy Lunin has been playing most of the season but was ill in midweek, while regular No1 Thibaut Courtois has missed the campaign with an ACL injury but returned last week - so could get given the nod to start.

Predicted line-ups

BVB - Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Can, Sabitzer, Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi, Fullkrug

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Odds

Dortmund win 9/2

Draw 10/3

Real Madrid 11/17

Prediction

BVB need to score first if they hope to cause an upset - but the firepower in the Spanish side’s ranks is simply too much to hold at bay. Real Madrid to be celebrating once more. Real Madrid 3-1 Borussia Dortmund.