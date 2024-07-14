Borussia Dortmund turn to FC Girona for defensive reinforcement

According to Sky Germany, Borussia Dortmund are considering signing Girona duo Miguel Gutiérrez and Yan Couto.

Last season, one of the key issues for BvB was their lack of depth and quality in the fullback areas. While Julian Ryerson was the only reliable option at right back, on the left-hand side of their back four, Die Schwarzgelben were left vulnerable until the capture of Ian Mattsen on a half-season loan from Chelsea in January.

However, the Dutchman has recently signed with Premier League outfit Aston Villa, leaving Dortmund in desperate need of reinforcement in the fullback areas. Therefore, the Champions League runners-up have turned to La Liga outfit FC Girona.

Dortmund are advancing with Yan Couto

It is understood that right-back Yan Couto is a key target for BvB, and talks with the player’s management have already begun regarding a possible transfer. As well as this, the Brazilian is keen on joining the Black and Yellows this summer, making a possible deal significantly more likely.

Nevertheless, Couto is owned by Manchester City, meaning that Dortmund would have to negotiate with the Premier League champions if they are to sign the 22-year-old. As stated in the report, BvB are hoping to sign Couto for a fee in the region of €20–€25 million.

The exciting Miguel Gutiérrez

As well as Couto, Dortmund have shown interest in Girona’s Gutiérrez. Unlike Couto, the Spanish left-back is contractually owned by Girona, but Die Schwarzgelben would face competition from Gutiérrez’s previous club, Real Madrid.

Los Blancos were able to secure a buy-back option when they sold the 22-year-old to Girona in 2022, and the Spanish champions were looking to lure Gutiérrez back to the club last summer. Madrid are yet to make a move for his signature this time around, but with Dortmund yet to make contact with the players’ management, a potential deal is still far from complete.

Borussia Dortmund’s potential new creative threat

Regardless, if Dortmund were to sign the duo, then they would undeniably add a significant amount of attacking quality to their full-back areas. Last season, Gutiérrez and Couto registered four goals and 19 assists between them, making the pair one of Europe’s most creative attacking duos.

