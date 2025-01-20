Borussia Dortmund monitoring PSV’s Johan Bakayoko as potential Jamie Gittens replacement

As reported by Sacha Tavolieri, Borussia Dortmund are monitoring PSV’s Johan Bakayoko as a potential replacement should Jamie Gittens leave this summer.

The Belgium international is no stranger to interest from teams in Europe’s top five leagues. PSV rejected an approach made by Premier League side Brentford last summer and have already faced interest from Borussia Dortmund in previous transfer windows.

BVB’s renewed interest comes as the club begins to think about life without English international Jamie Gittens.

The winger is having a superb season for Dortmund despite recent results and is therefore attracting interest from Bayern Munich and other Premier League clubs.

Should Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League this season, the likelihood is that Gittens will be sold in order for the youngster to play at the highest level possible.

Bakayoko has been identified as a potential successor with the player also keen to move to one of Europe’s top leagues.

As per the report, PSV will seek around €25m for their winger.

GGFN | Jamie Allen