“Booted out of the door” – Sheringham tells Man Utd star he’s lucky Ferguson is no longer around

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham reveals how Sir Alex Ferguson would have reacted to the whole Marcus Rashford debacle.

The Red Devils enjoyed their most prosperous period with the 83-year-old at the helm, but the club has been on a downward spiral since his departure in 2013, failing to win a league title ever since.

Moreover, Carrington has been witnessing a soaring amount of soap operas related to players’ misbehaviours on and off the pitch. In recent weeks, the Rashford saga has been dominating the headlines.

The 27-year-old has been dropped from Ruben Amorim’s team selections and hasn’t played a minute in the last seven fixtures in all competitions. Therefore, the striker’s exit now seems imminent, with the likes of AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund emerging as possible destinations, in addition to Barcelona which remains his dream destination.

The Rashford drama began when the Portuguese manager omitted him from the matchday squad ahead of the Manchester Derby alongside his teammate Alejandro Garnacho. But while the Argentine swiftly returned to the manager’s good graces, the Englishman revealed he’s ready for a new chapter in his career, insisting he won’t make a fuss about his exit.

Teddy Sheringham insists Sir Alex Ferguson would have thrown Marcus Rashford out of Man Utd

For Sheringham, this was a blasphemous statement on the player’s part which would have warranted Ferguson’s wrath, especially coming from a Manchester native.

“I don’t know [which club fits Rashford best] – and I don’t care, really,” said the treble winner via The Mirror.

“I think the way he’s come out and said that ‘he’s ready for a new challenge’ is beyond me. You used to get foreigners coming into England saying that sort of thing – and people think ‘yeah, okay’,

“However, when it’s one of your own from Manchester; a Manchester boy who should understand the privilege it is to play for Manchester United. Every player in the world growing up still wants to play for Manchester United and he’s saying now that he wants a new challenge somewhere. I don’t understand it!” added the 58-year-old.

“Fergie would’ve booted him out the door by now if he’d have said that while he was in his tenure. He’s obviously going to go somewhere. I think his days are numbered at Man United.”