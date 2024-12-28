'Boom and bust' Cardiff in 'huge trouble' - Perry

Jason Perry says his former club Cardiff City are in "huge trouble" following their 3-2 loss to Championship relegation rivals Oxford United.

The Bluebirds are winless in nine matches and slipped to 23rd after being beaten by Gary Rowett's side.

And Perry admits Cardiff deserved nothing after their performance against the Us.

"They're in huge trouble. Before the game we said it's a must-win situation," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"The frightening part about it, I don't think the board in particular and the players realised they were in a relegation fight.

"You were playing one of only two teams below you going into the game. It looked like that in the opening minutes, neither side looked confident, the game stuttered.

"Then suddenly, old player of Cardiff City Mark Harris taps the ball home and everything changes.

"Second half it was all Oxford. They did get two goals at the end, but it flattered Cardiff.

"They were flat, below the tempo and they looked like a side that were going to get relegated."

Ex-Wales international Perry pointed the finger firmly at the club's board following Cardiff's latest away defeat.

"It stems from the board. Unless there's a change, there won't be a change on the field," he added.

"Cardiff City reinvent themselves every single time they appoint a manager because there's nothing to build from, there's no long-term plan, it's short and reaction.

"Cardiff is a boom and bust club, because there's no leadership. The bust could be bigger than we've seen for a long, long time."