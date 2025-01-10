Booker, Suns to host Sexton and the Jazz

Utah Jazz (9-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (17-19, 12th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Western Conference play Saturday.

The Suns are 13-10 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 9-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Jazz have gone 3-21 against Western Conference opponents. Utah gives up 117.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The Suns average 112.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 117.9 the Jazz give up. The Jazz are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.5% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 24.4 points and seven assists for the Suns.

Collin Sexton is averaging 18 points and 3.9 assists for the Jazz.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 112.7 points, 47.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Royce O'Neale: out (ankle).

Jazz: Keyonte George: day to day (heel), John Collins: day to day (personal), Jordan Clarkson: out (plantar ), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Brice Sensabaugh: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press