Bonaventura recalls emotional Milan exit: “I wanted that match to never end”

Giacomo Bonaventura has admitted that he never wanted to leave AC Milan when he did, and that San Siro holds a special place in his heart.

Bonaventura said goodbye to the Rossoneri in the summer of 2020 after six seasons with the club, and he did so as a real favourite. He ended up with 183 official appearances and 35 goals to his name, and was one of the most reliable performers.

The 30-year-old came off the bench during a 3-0 win over Cagliari at San Siro at the end of the 2019-20 season for an emotional farewell. Then, with his deal having expired, he decided to join Fiorentina on a free transfer where he remains.

Bonaventura gave an interview to Undici in which he spoke about saying goodbye to Milan and the San Siro pitch, immortalised in a famous image. His comments were relayed by MilanNews.

“I knew it was my last time, I didn’t want to leave San Siro. I wanted that match to never end. I grew up dreaming of playing at San Siro,” he said.

“I started from a small town in the Marche and I arrived here. That stadium gives you a boost that you can hardly find elsewhere, even though there was a great atmosphere in Florence too.”