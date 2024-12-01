How Bologna’s Riccardo Orsolini is reaching new heights this season

Serie A side Bologna picked up a convincing 3-0 win over Venezia yesterday, making sure that they climbed upto eighth in the table.

Currently only a point behind seventh-placed Milan, Bologna have recovered well in the campaign after a slow start and Vincenzo Italiano’s side have shown that they are playing in the way that the new manager wants them to play.

During the win over Venezia, Riccardo Orsolini was on the scoresheet and with that, he took his goalscoring tally to six and he also has two assists to his name.

OptaPaolo last night took note of the Italian’s situation, stating that he is the first Serie A player to score over five goals in each season in the last seven seasons. In the top five European leagues, he is the fifth player to do it and he is behind Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah.

That says a lot about the player, who scored ten times last season and 12 times in the 2022/23 season. He has been vital for Bologna’s presence in the Champions League and he played a key role in taking him there.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN