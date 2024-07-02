Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee still keen on Milan move despite Man Utd interest

Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee is still keen on a move to Serie A giants Milan, with Manchester United’s interest now advancing.

Zirkzee, it has been reported by Daniele Longo today, still dreams of a move to the San Siro this summer and is hoping that it comes off but hasn’t ignored the interest from Manchester United. It seems as if while United would interest him, he remains much more keen on the Rossoneri switch.

United are carrying out more work in the move for the Dutchman as they have authorised Erik ten Hag to speak to Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian, whose commission demands are still at around €15 million. Milan are still waiting to understand if United will meet Joorabchian’s wage demands.

United are still said to be at the early stages of their move and Milan remain in an advantageous position, having agreed personal terms with the player. The stalemate is caused by the commissions and it is only delaying the process of the transfer.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN