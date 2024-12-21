Boise State wins 77-59 against Air Force

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had 19 points in Boise State's 77-59 victory over Air Force on Saturday night.

Degenhart added six rebounds for the Broncos (9-3, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). O'Mar Stanley scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Alvaro Cardenas Torre had 15 points and shot 6 for 13, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Luke Kearney led the Falcons (3-9, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Kyle Marshall added 13 points and two steals for Air Force.

Boise State took the lead with five seconds left in the first half and never looked back. Degenhart led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 32-31 at the break. Boise State extended its lead to 47-33 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run. Stanley scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press