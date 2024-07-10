Boise State nabs some of Mountain West’s top accolades on preseason all-conference team

Boise State was well represented on the 2024 Preseason All-Mountain West Football Team, which was announced Wednesday to kick off the league’s annual media days in Las Vegas.

Reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Ashton Jeanty begins his junior campaign for Boise State as the preseason offensive player of the year, while senior defensive end Ahmed Hassanein shares preseason defensive player of the year honors with UNLV senior linebacker Jackson Woodard.

Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey, linebacker Andrew Simpson, cornerback A’Marion McCoy, kicker Jonah Dalmas and punter James Ferguson-Reynolds also received preseason accolades.

Jeanty finished the 2023 season ranked second in the FBS with an average of 159.7 all-purpose yards per game and seventh with 112.3 rushing yards per game. He ranked 11th with 1,347 total rushing yards and scored 19 rushing touchdowns, which ranked fifth in the FBS. He earned All-American honors from The Associated Press, Athlon Sports, ESPN and USA Today and becomes Boise State’s third Preseason MW Offensive Player of the Year and first since Brett Rypien in 2018.

Hassanein was fifth in the FBS last season with 12.5 total sacks and seventh with 0.89 sacks per game. He recorded a streak of nine straight games with at least half a sack, the longest streak in the FBS since 2015. His total for the season was the sixth-best in program history. He is Boise State’s second Preseason MW Defensive Player of the Year, joining Curtis Weaver, who took the honor in 2019.

2024 MOUNTAIN WEST PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL TEAM

Offense

QB: Mikey Keene, Jr., Fresno State

WR: Tory Horton*, Gr., Colorado State

WR: Ricky White III*, Sr., UNLV

WR: Jalen Royals*, Sr., Utah State

RB: Ashton Jeanty*, Jr., Boise State

RB: Malik Sherrod, Sr., Fresno State

OL: Kage Casey**, So., Boise State

OL: Jacob Gardner**, Gr., Colorado State

OL: Mose Vavao**, Sr., Fresno State

OL: Tiger Shanks*, Sr., UNLV

OL: Jack Walsh, Jr., Wyoming

TE: John Michael Gyllenborg, Jr., Wyoming

Defense

DL: Ahmed Hassanein*, Sr., Boise State

DL: Devo Bridges**, Sr., Fresno State

DL: Soane Toia**, Sr., San José State

DL: Jordan Bertagnole**, Gr., Wyoming

LB: Andrew Simpson**, Jr., Boise State

LB: Chase Wilson**, Sr., Colorado State

LB: Jordan Pollard, Jr., San José State

LB: Jackson Woodard*, Sr., UNLV

DB: A’Marion McCoy, Sr., Boise State

DB: Jack Howell*, Sr., Colorado State

DB: Cameron Oliver**, Sr., UNLV

DB: Ike Larsen*, Jr., Utah State

Specialists

P: James Ferguson-Reynolds*, Jr., Boise State

PK: Jonah Dalmas**, Gr., Boise State

PR: Jacob De Jesus*, Sr., UNLV

KR: Jacob De Jesus*, Sr., UNLV

Offensive Player of the Year: Ashton Jeanty, Jr., RB, Boise State

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Ahmed Hassanein, Sr., DL, Boise State

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Jackson Woodard, Sr., LB, UNLV

Special Teams Player of the Year: Jacob De Jesus, Sr., PR/KR, UNLV

*member of the 2023 All-Mountain West first team

**member of the 2023 All-Mountain West second team