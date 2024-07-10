Boise State nabs some of Mountain West’s top accolades on preseason all-conference team
Boise State was well represented on the 2024 Preseason All-Mountain West Football Team, which was announced Wednesday to kick off the league’s annual media days in Las Vegas.
Reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Ashton Jeanty begins his junior campaign for Boise State as the preseason offensive player of the year, while senior defensive end Ahmed Hassanein shares preseason defensive player of the year honors with UNLV senior linebacker Jackson Woodard.
Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey, linebacker Andrew Simpson, cornerback A’Marion McCoy, kicker Jonah Dalmas and punter James Ferguson-Reynolds also received preseason accolades.
Jeanty finished the 2023 season ranked second in the FBS with an average of 159.7 all-purpose yards per game and seventh with 112.3 rushing yards per game. He ranked 11th with 1,347 total rushing yards and scored 19 rushing touchdowns, which ranked fifth in the FBS. He earned All-American honors from The Associated Press, Athlon Sports, ESPN and USA Today and becomes Boise State’s third Preseason MW Offensive Player of the Year and first since Brett Rypien in 2018.
Hassanein was fifth in the FBS last season with 12.5 total sacks and seventh with 0.89 sacks per game. He recorded a streak of nine straight games with at least half a sack, the longest streak in the FBS since 2015. His total for the season was the sixth-best in program history. He is Boise State’s second Preseason MW Defensive Player of the Year, joining Curtis Weaver, who took the honor in 2019.
2024 MOUNTAIN WEST PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL TEAM
Offense
QB: Mikey Keene, Jr., Fresno State
WR: Tory Horton*, Gr., Colorado State
WR: Ricky White III*, Sr., UNLV
WR: Jalen Royals*, Sr., Utah State
RB: Ashton Jeanty*, Jr., Boise State
RB: Malik Sherrod, Sr., Fresno State
OL: Kage Casey**, So., Boise State
OL: Jacob Gardner**, Gr., Colorado State
OL: Mose Vavao**, Sr., Fresno State
OL: Tiger Shanks*, Sr., UNLV
OL: Jack Walsh, Jr., Wyoming
TE: John Michael Gyllenborg, Jr., Wyoming
Defense
DL: Ahmed Hassanein*, Sr., Boise State
DL: Devo Bridges**, Sr., Fresno State
DL: Soane Toia**, Sr., San José State
DL: Jordan Bertagnole**, Gr., Wyoming
LB: Andrew Simpson**, Jr., Boise State
LB: Chase Wilson**, Sr., Colorado State
LB: Jordan Pollard, Jr., San José State
LB: Jackson Woodard*, Sr., UNLV
DB: A’Marion McCoy, Sr., Boise State
DB: Jack Howell*, Sr., Colorado State
DB: Cameron Oliver**, Sr., UNLV
DB: Ike Larsen*, Jr., Utah State
Specialists
P: James Ferguson-Reynolds*, Jr., Boise State
PK: Jonah Dalmas**, Gr., Boise State
PR: Jacob De Jesus*, Sr., UNLV
KR: Jacob De Jesus*, Sr., UNLV
Offensive Player of the Year: Ashton Jeanty, Jr., RB, Boise State
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Ahmed Hassanein, Sr., DL, Boise State
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Jackson Woodard, Sr., LB, UNLV
Special Teams Player of the Year: Jacob De Jesus, Sr., PR/KR, UNLV
*member of the 2023 All-Mountain West first team
**member of the 2023 All-Mountain West second team