Boise State makes a change at quarterback ahead of Mountain West tilt vs. New Mexico

Redshirt freshman quarterback Maddux Madsen will make the first start of his career tonight when Boise State hosts Mountain West foe New Mexico (8 p.m., FS1), which is nearly a four-touchdown underdog.

Boise State coach Andy Avalos made the Broncos’ change at quarterback official on Friday. Six-foot-6 redshirt sophomore Taylen Green has started the past 19 games, including the Broncos’ win in the Frisco Bowl last December, and nine straight this season.

The worst-kept secret in Boise is Green has been the starter in name only in recent weeks. Madsen has played more snaps and been given more opportunities in every game since the Broncos’ win over San Jose State on Oct. 7. Green started last weekend in Boise State’s loss at Fresno State, but he was replaced by Madsen on the second play of the game.

Madsen has thrown for 989 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season, but he was lucky Fresno State’s defenders dropped a couple of would-be picks last Saturday. The native of American Fork, Utah, is completing 61.9% of his passes. He also scored on a 27-yard touchdown run against the Bulldogs.

Green has thrown for 1,142 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions this season, but the 2022 Mountain West Freshman of the Year has completed just 16-of-24 passes for 204 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the past four games.

Avalos claimed Friday that bringing Green off the bench in certain situations will give him a chance to play a larger role in the game plan. Green is No. 2 on the team with 266 yards and five touchdowns on the ground this season.

“Our production has really gone up since we’ve been using the two quarterbacks, and we intend to keep using both quarterbacks,” Avalos said Friday.

Boise State (4-5, 3-2 Mountain West) will play its first game without leading receiver Eric McAlister, who announced earlier this week that he’ll sit out the rest of the season and transfer when the portal opens on Dec. 4. Avalos said Monday that freshman Prince Strachan and redshirt junior Austin Bolt will get the first chances to fill his shoes.

NEW MEXICO AT BOISE STATE

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,363)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Guy Haberman, Charles Arbuckle)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 4-5, 3-2 MW; New Mexico 3-6, 1-3 MW

Series: Boise State leads the all-time series 12-1, and the Broncos have won six straight games against the Lobos.

Vegas line: Boise State by 26.5 points

Weather: 50 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain, 3 mph wind