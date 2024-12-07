Boise State expertly trolled UNLV QB Hajj-Malik Williams' map comments in the Mountain West championship

HONOLULU, HI - OCTOBER 12: Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Boise State Broncos celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on October 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Prior to Friday night's decisive 21-7 Boise State victory over UNLV in the Mountain West championship, Runnin' Rebels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams made the brutal mistake of giving the Broncos some exceptional bulletin board material.

Asked what he expected from the environment in Boise for the title game, Williams was a bit too honest with his response.

"I don't know what to expect as far as the crowd at Boise," Williams said. "I've never been there. I don't even know where it is on the map.”

Well, the Broncos' jumbotron spent all game giving the UNLV star a geography lesson. After each of Boise State's six sacks and and interception on the night, the video screen hilariously displayed a graphic giving the exact coordinates for where on the field Williams was sacked.

Prior to this game, UNLV QB Hajj-Malik Williams mentioned he couldn't find Boise on a map. So the video board has very helpfully been providing him the coordinates after every sack and interception 😁



📽: @StackBackpack#BleedBlue #BoiseState pic.twitter.com/tlvz6uLGGP — First Kick Was Good (@FKWGblog) December 7, 2024

This kind of trolling is exactly why College Football Playoff games on campus will absolutely rule. In the meantime, Williams will never forget where Boise is for the rest of his life. The Broncos made one final graphic to drive home the point.

