Boise State earns AP Top 25 football ranking for first time in four years

For the first time since 2020, Boise State football is ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Broncos were voted No. 25 in the week 5 rankings, released Sunday, after a dominant 56-14 victory over Portland State at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday night.

It’s the first time the Broncos have been ranked since week 8 of the 2020 season. On that occasion, Boise State was ranked No. 21 before losing 51-17 at home to No. 9 BYU and dropping out of the rankings.

Boise State received 69 votes, behind No. 24 Texas A&M (77 points) and narrowly ahead of next week’s opponent, Washington State. The Cougars just missed out on the Top 25, receiving 67 votes.