Boise State adds wide receiver from school that produced another well-known Bronco

The latest player to join Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class comes from a high school that many fans of the Broncos will recognize.

Vista Murrieta (California) wide receiver AJ Jones announced his verbal commitment on Wednesday. He plays at the same high school that produced one of Boise State’s all-time best wide receivers: Khalil Shakir.

Shakir was Boise State’s leading receiver in 2020 and 2021, and the latter was a season in which he posted career highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (1,117) and receiving touchdowns (7). He also led the team with 63 catches in 2019.

Shakir finished his college career with 208 catches, 2,878 receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns. He was picked by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and had the most productive season of his pro career last year, posting 39 catches for 611 yards and two touchdowns.

Shakir came out of Vista Murrieta in 2018 as a four-star recruit. Jones is a three-star recruit with scholarship offers from Fresno State, Army, Yale, Pennsylvania, Georgetown, Northern Arizona and Portland State, according to 247Sports.

After lots of thought and talking with my family I am EXTREMELY excited to announce my commitment to Boise State University.

Big thanks to @Coach_SD @2mattmiller for the belief they have in me. Let’s do this!@vmhsfootball @CCandaele pic.twitter.com/PTlmue7R4t — AJ Jones (@AJ_Jones14) June 12, 2024

Jones (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) had 43 catches for 513 yards and five touchdowns last season at Vista Murrieta, according to MaxPreps. Boise State offered him a scholarship on June 7.

He became the second wide receiver in the Broncos’ 2025 class, following Argyle, Texas, native Quinton Jones, who was the first player to join the class. Jones is the second player to commit to Boise State in as many days, following safety Josiah Alanis’ commitment on Tuesday.

Boise State’s 2025 recruiting class

WR Quinton Brown, 5-8, 155, Liberty Christian High, Argyle, Texas

S Dominik Calhoun, 6-1, 191, Pittsburg (California) High

S Josiah Alanis, 6-2, 185, Evergreen High, Vancouver, Washington

WR AJ Jones, 6-2, 175, Vista Murrieta High, Murrieta, California