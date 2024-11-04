Bobby Witt Jr., Chris Sale, Steven Kwan among MLB's Gold Glove winners

Bobby Witt Jr. was one of two Royals players to win a 2024 Gold Glove. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MLB announced the Gold Glove winners for both the American League and National League on Sunday, honoring the best defensive players at each position as well as one utility player from each league.

The Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants landed two Gold Glove winners each among the 20 total players selected to receive the honor.

American League Gold Glove winners:

Catcher: Kyle Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

First base: Carlos Santana, Minnesota Twins

Second base: Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Third base: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Pitcher: Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

Left field: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Center field: Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays

Right field: Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox

Utility: Dylan Moore, Seattle Mariners



National League Gold Glove winners:

Catcher: Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

First base: Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

Second base: Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers

Shortstop: Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies

Third base: Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants

Pitcher: Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves

Left field: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

Center field: Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies

Right field: Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers

Utility: Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh Pirate

