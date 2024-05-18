Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC 304 fight

Bobby Green will look to hand Paddy Pimblett his first octagon loss in their lightweight bout at UFC 304.

Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett preview

Green (32-15-1 MMA, 13-10-1 UFC) took umbrage with Pimblett mentioning his name, calling him out during the UFC 300 post-fight news conference. Green has won three of his past four, most recently battering veteran Jim Miller at UFC 300 in April. Green’s three wins in that stretch came over Tony Ferguson, Grant Dawson and Miller, with his lone loss coming by knockout to Jalin Turner.

Unbeaten in the octagon, Pimblett (21-3 MMA, 5-0 UFC) is on a seven-fight winning streak. The former Cage Warriors champion most recently scored a lopsided win over the skidding Tony Ferguson this past December at UFC 296. His UFC wins have come over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas, Jordan Leavitt, Jared Gordon, and Ferguson.

Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett odds

DraftKings released the opening odds for the bout, in which Green is listed as a -192 favorite and Pimblett as a +160 underdog.

How to watch Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304

When: July 27

Where: Co-op Live, Manchester, England

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie