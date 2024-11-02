Bob Baffert is back in the Kentucky Derby hunt after Breeders’ Cup Juvenile victory

Walking around a racetrack with Bob Baffert is like taking a master class in public relations. He stops and takes photos with anybody who asks. He’s friendly, he has his go-to series of quips and he’s always revising his material.

This week, he took 30 minutes to sign what seemed like an endless supply of photos and memorabilia, which will be auctioned by the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund. It probably didn’t need to take that long except for the stream of people who would interrupt him to take a photo.

“You know people who have never been here before, come up to me and say how beautiful it is here,” Baffert said. “And they are right. Del Mar and Santa Anita are two of the most gorgeous tracks in the world. California is a great place for racing.”

That’s Baffert, always an ambassador for racing in general and California in particular. Earlier in the day he gently admonished a reporter for being too critical of California racing.

What makes this year’s Breeders’ Cup different is for the first time in four years Baffert was eligible for Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks qualifying points.

And he came back with a huge effort finishing first, second and fourth in the Juvenile. The winner was Citizen Bull, who picked up 10 points by winning the American Pharoah at Santa Anita last month and 30 more points by winning Friday.

If the colt, ridden by Martin Garcia, stays healthy he’s in a strong position to make the starting field at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May. And it’s not even 2025 yet.

Gaming finished second, 1½ lengths behind, and Getaway Car was fourth.

Baffert has three more runners on Saturday, none of them Derby prep races.

After serving a three-year suspension from Churchill Downs, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is eligible to return to the Kentucky Derby in 2025. One of his top 2-year-olds, Citizen Bull, secured 30 qualifying points for next year’s Run for the Roses by winning Friday’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

Baffert and Churchill Downs ended a very public disagreement arising out of the disqualification of Medina Spirit in the 2021 Derby. Churchill Downs lifted its ban on Baffert when the Hall of Fame trainer accepted responsibility for the positive test of a legal medication that is banned on race day.

In Baffert’s mind, the controversy is well in the rear-view mirror.

“They were fighting for their brand and I was fighting for my horse, but it’s over,” Baffert said. “Everything is cool between Churchill and me and that’s the way it should be. It was a business decision on their part. Turn the page. I acknowledged it and we’ve moved on.”

Baffert understands that sometimes he talks a little too much and previously said he wished he hadn’t held the impromptu news conference after he learned of the positive test.

“I was talking to (former Olympic skier) Bode Miller one time and I asked him if he’s ever said anything and felt really good about what he said and then the next day you read it and you say, ‘I can’t believe I said that.’

“I used to do that more and I realized I need to shut up some of the time. My wife, Jill (a former journalist), is always telling me to ‘zip it.’ I’m probably talking too much now.”

It’s actually easy to get Baffert talking again, especially if it has to do with horses.

“I love going to the barn,” Baffert said. “I just love horses. I love being around them. There is a lot of stress in this business but when I see the horses it takes it away from me. They are calming. They are such noble animals. They’re like kids. You watch and help them develop. I’m not rooting for the jockey. I’m rooting for the horse. That’s my horse. That’s my guy.”

Few have had the success of Baffert. Horses he’s trained have won 17 Triple Crown races, including the Kentucky Derby six times. He’s won 18 Breeders’ Cup races. He’s won more than 3,400 races and more than $360 million in prize money.

But, most importantly, his horses have won the Triple Crown twice — American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.

“You’re always looking for the next big superstar,” Baffert said. “And Secretariat has always been the bar.

“I remember (Secretariat’s breeder and owner) Penny Chenery was there at Belmont for American Pharoah. She gave me her blessing on American Pharoah before the race. She was cool. When he won, I whispered in her ear, ‘He’s no Secretariat. I think this is as close as I’ll ever get.’ And she says, ‘You’re damn right.’ ”

The 71-year-old trainer has no plans to retire.

“I love what I do. It’s fun to be in horse racing, especially with big races. The Breeders’ Cup has the best horses, the best trainers, the best jockeys. It’s like an all-star game.

“A couple years ago I was talking to (Los Angeles Dodger and Lexington, Kentucky, native) Walker Buehler and it was the playoffs and they are playing the Padres. I said, ‘Hey the Padres are tough.’ He says everybody is tough in the playoffs. And that’s what the Breeders’ Cup is. Everybody is tough. You have to draw well, you have to break well, you have to get the trip.”

Baffert even has a suggestion as to how to make the Breeders’ Cup better.

“I’ve always thought they should have it in September. I think if they ran it earlier they could have a 2-year-old championship race in December.”

Baffert ended his conversation and headed back to his barn. No doubt he was stopped many times along the way. That’s life when you are the most recognized person in horse racing.

Citizen Bull, ridden by Martin Garcia, wins the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for trainer Bob Baffert at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California on Friday.

Friday’s Breeders’ Cup winners

JUVENILE TURF SPRINT

Purse: $1 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 5 furlongs

Surface: Turf

For: 2-year-olds

Win, Place, Show: Magnum Force, Arizona Blaze, Governor Sam

JUVENILE FILLIES

Purse: $2 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 1/16 miles

Surface: Dirt

For: 2-year-old females

Win, Place, Show: Immersive, Vodka With a Twist, Quickkick

JUVENILE FILLIES TURF

Purse: $1 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 mile

Surface: Turf

For: 2-year-old females

Win, Place, Show: Lake Victoria, May Day Ready, Nitrogen

JUVENILE

Purse: $2 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 1/16 miles

Surface: Dirt

For: 2-year-olds

Win, Place, Show: Citizen Bull, Gaming, Hill Road

JUVENILE TURF

Purse: $1 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 mile

Surface: Turf

For: 2-year-olds

Win, Place, Show: Henri Matisse, Iron Man Cal, Aomori City

Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup races

All times EDT

FILLY AND MARE SPRINT

Post time: 3 p.m.

TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $1 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 7 furlongs

Surface: Dirt

For: Female 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Goodnight Olive

This year’s favorites: Ways and Means (5-2), Society (3-1), Vahva (4-1)

TURF SPRINT

Post time: 3:41 p.m.

TV/streaming: NBC, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $1 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 5 furlongs

Surface: Turf

For: 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Nobals

This year’s favorites: Cogburn (7-5), Bradsell (7-2), Motorious (8-1)

DISTAFF

Post time: 4:21 p.m.

TV/Streaming: NBC, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $2 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 1/8 miles

Surface: Dirt

For: Female 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Idiomatic

This year’s favorites: Thorpedo Anna (4-5), Raging Sea (7-2), Awesome Result (4-1)

TURF

Post time: 5:01 p.m.

TV/streaming: NBC, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $5 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 1/2 miles

Surface: Turf

For: 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Auguste Rodin

This year’s favorites: Rebel’s Romance (5-2), Jayarebe (4-1), Emily Upjohn (5-1)

CLASSIC

Post time: 5:41 p.m.

TV/streaming: NBC, Peacock

Purse: $7 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 1/4 miles

Surface: Dirt

For: 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: White Abarrio

This year’s favorites: City of Troy (5-2), Fierceness (3-1), Forever Young (6-1)

FILLY AND MARE TURF

Post time: 6:25 p.m.

TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $2 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 3/8 miles

Surface: Turf

For: Female 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Inspiral

This year’s favorites: War Like Goddess (5-2), Cinderella’s Dream (4-1), Content (6-1)

SPRINT

Post time: 7:05 p.m.

TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $2 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 6 furlongs

Surface: Dirt

For: 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Elite Power

This year’s favorites: Federal Judge (3-1), Mullikin (7-2), Straight No Chaser (5-1)

MILE

Post time: 7:45 p.m.

TV/streaming: USA, FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $2 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 mile

Surface: Dirt

For: 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Master of the Seas

This year’s favorites: Notable Speech (7-2), Porta Fortuna (4-1), Johannes (9-2)

DIRT MILE

Post time: 8:25 p.m.

TV/streaming: FanDuel TV, Peacock

Purse: $1 million

Grade: 1

Distance: 1 mile

Surface: Dirt

For: 3-year-olds and up

Last year’s winner: Cody’s Wish

This year’s favorites: Domestic Product (7-2), Skippylongstocking (4-1), Saudi Crown (5-1)

