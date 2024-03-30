Boat Race crews 2024: Who is competing for Oxford and Cambridge?

Oxford and Cambridge will compete in the 2024 Boat Race (Getty Images)

Oxford and Cambridge will vie again for Boat Race glory as the two universities meet in their annual clash on the River Thames.

Nearly 200 years since the first men’s race, the event is still going strong as a fixture of the spring sporting calendar.

The women’s race has run on the same day and course since 2015 having first been held in 1927.

Cambridge lead the men’s series 86-81, with one recorded dead heat, and have a 47-30 advantage in the women’s series.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Boat Race?

The 2024 Boat Race will take place on Saturday 30 March along the River Thames in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 2pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the iPlayer.

What is the course?

The Boat Race course, known as the Championship Course, is four miles and 374 yards (6.8 km) long. It stretches between Putney and Mortlake on the River Thames in south west London.

The race is rowed upstream, but starts during the incoming tide to ensure that crews are rowing with the fast stream.

Who are the blue boat crews?

WOMEN

Oxford Women Cambridge Women Coached by Allan French Coached by Paddy Ryan Sarah Marshall (bow) Gemma King (bow) Ella Stadler (President) Jo Matthews Tessa Haining Clare Hole Claire Aitken Jenna Armstrong (President) Julia Lindsay Carina Graf Annie Sharp Carys Earl Lucy Edmunds Iris Powell Annie Anezakis (stroke) Megan Lee (stroke) Joe Gellett (cox) Hannah Murphy (cox)

MEN

Oxford Men Cambridge Men Coached by Sean Bowden Coached by Rob Baker Saxon Stacey (bow) Sebastien Benzecry (bow, President) Harry Glenister Noam Mouelle Jelmer Bennema Thomas Marsh James Doran Augustus John Elias Kun Kenneth Coplan Frederick Roper Thomas Lynch Leonard Jenkins Luca Ferraro Elliot Kemp (stroke) Matt Edge (stroke) William Denegri (cox) Ed Bracey (cox)

What time are the Boat Races and what is the full schedule?

The two marquee races begin at 2.46pm GMT and 3.46pm GMT respectively