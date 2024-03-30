Boat Race crews 2024: Who is competing for Oxford and Cambridge?
Oxford and Cambridge will vie again for Boat Race glory as the two universities meet in their annual clash on the River Thames.
Nearly 200 years since the first men’s race, the event is still going strong as a fixture of the spring sporting calendar.
The women’s race has run on the same day and course since 2015 having first been held in 1927.
Cambridge lead the men’s series 86-81, with one recorded dead heat, and have a 47-30 advantage in the women’s series.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Boat Race?
The 2024 Boat Race will take place on Saturday 30 March along the River Thames in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 2pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the iPlayer.
What is the course?
The Boat Race course, known as the Championship Course, is four miles and 374 yards (6.8 km) long. It stretches between Putney and Mortlake on the River Thames in south west London.
The race is rowed upstream, but starts during the incoming tide to ensure that crews are rowing with the fast stream.
Who are the blue boat crews?
WOMEN
Oxford Women
Cambridge Women
Coached by Allan French
Coached by Paddy Ryan
Sarah Marshall (bow)
Gemma King (bow)
Ella Stadler (President)
Jo Matthews
Tessa Haining
Clare Hole
Claire Aitken
Jenna Armstrong (President)
Julia Lindsay
Carina Graf
Annie Sharp
Carys Earl
Lucy Edmunds
Iris Powell
Annie Anezakis (stroke)
Megan Lee (stroke)
Joe Gellett (cox)
Hannah Murphy (cox)
MEN
Oxford Men
Cambridge Men
Coached by Sean Bowden
Coached by Rob Baker
Saxon Stacey (bow)
Sebastien Benzecry (bow, President)
Harry Glenister
Noam Mouelle
Jelmer Bennema
Thomas Marsh
James Doran
Augustus John
Elias Kun
Kenneth Coplan
Frederick Roper
Thomas Lynch
Leonard Jenkins
Luca Ferraro
Elliot Kemp (stroke)
Matt Edge (stroke)
William Denegri (cox)
Ed Bracey (cox)
What time are the Boat Races and what is the full schedule?
The two marquee races begin at 2.46pm GMT and 3.46pm GMT respectively
Time (GMT)
Event
10:00
River closes – Preliminary road closures in place. Hammersmith Bridge closes to cyclists and pedestrians
10:15
Festival of Rowing starts in Mortlake
11:00
Fan Zones open – Fulham and Hammersmith
11:30
Festival of Rowing Arrives in Putney
11:30
Festival of Rowing ends in Mortlake
12:40
Women’s Boat Race coin toss (Putney Embankment)
13:00
Final road closures in place
13:15
The Men’s Boat Race coin toss (Putney Embankment)
14:00
BBC broadcast starts
14:46
78th Women’s Boat Race
15:01
Osiris v Blondie Race
15:16
Isis v Goldie Boat Race
15:46
169th Men’s Boat Race
16:15
Women’s winning crew trophy presentation (Mortlake)
16:20
Men’s winning crew trophy presentation (Mortlake)
16:25
Women’s Boat Race Cox and Men’s Boat Race cox toss (Mortlake)
16:30
BBC Broadcast Ends
17:00
Hammersmith Bridge Opens to Cyclists and Pedestrians.
17:30
River Opens
18:00
Fan Zones at Fulham and Hammersmith close