Bo Nix sets Broncos rookie TD record as Denver beats reeling Raiders 29-19

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bo Nix passed for 273 yards and had two touchdown passes to break the team's rookie record, and the Denver Broncos finally won in Las Vegas with a 29-19 victory over the reeling Raiders on Sunday.

The Broncos (7-5) took another step toward an unexpected playoff spot with their second victory in a row.

Las Vegas (2-9) has lost seven consecutive games, its longest skid since the 2017-18 seasons.

Nix finished 25 of 42, and his 18-yard touchdown pass to Sutton in the third quarter broke the club rookie record of 14 set by Marlin Briscoe in 1968. Nix and Sutton later hooked up for a 2-yard TD with 5:30 left to give the Broncos a two-possession lead.

Denver lost its previous four games at Allegiant Stadium. This also was the Broncos' first road win in this series since defeating the then-Oakland Raiders on Oct. 11, 2015.

Denver wide receiver Courtland Sutton caught eight passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns to extend his streak of 70-yard games to five. That's the longest streak by a Broncos player since Demaryius Thomas' eight straight in 2014.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew landed hard on his left shoulder late in the game and was replaced by Desmond Ridder.

Minshew completed 25 of 42 passes for 230 yards, with a touchdown and interception. The best passing play, however, came on a fake punt when AJ Cole completed a 34-yard pass to linebacker Divine Deablo to set up a second-quarter field goal.

That was one of four field goals by Daniel Carlson, whose duel with Broncos counterpart Will Lutz kept Las Vegas in the game. They combined to make all nine of their attempts, including three from more than 50 yards.

Jakobi Meyers caught 10 passes for 121 yards. That’s his best game since 2020, when Meyers played for the New England Patriots and caught 12 passes for 169 yards against the New York Jets.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby recorded his 100th tackle for loss in the second quarter, becoming the fourth player to reach that number since at least 1999 in his first six seasons. The others were J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and DeMarcus Ware.

The Raiders are a shell of themselves. They played this game without their top two running backs as well as two starters at cornerback, two on the defensive line and one at safety.

Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon did not coach, but no reason was immediately provided. Derius Swinton II handled those duties.

Injuries

Broncos: CB Riley Moss (knee) left the game late in the first half.

Raiders: RBs Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) and CBs Nate Hobbs (ankle) and Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) did not play.

Up next

Broncos: Host Cleveland on Monday, Dec. 2.

Raiders: At Kansas City on Friday afternoon.

Mark Anderson, The Associated Press