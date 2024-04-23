Bichette's 3-run triple helps Kikuchi and Blue Jays beat Royals 5-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Bichette had a bases-clearing triple, Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Monday night.

The Jays have won seven of the past nine. The Royals lost their third straight at home after winning their previous nine at Kauffman Stadium.

Yusei Kikuchi (2-1) was efficient early, allowing one baserunner on 48 pitches in the first five innings.

He ran into trouble in the sixth, allowing a two-run home run by Maikel Garcia. With two outs, Vinnie Pasquantino hit an infield single and Salvador Perez followed with a double. But Kikuchi retired Nelson Velázquez on a grounder to end the threat.

Right-hander Tyler Duffey, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha earlier Monday, worked two scoreless innings in relief, striking out three. Jordan Romano surrendered a homer by Kyle Isbel in the ninth but finished for his third save.

Brady Singer (2-1) allowed five runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked three, all of whom scored.

Singer struck out the first two Toronto batters in the second inning, becoming the 19th Royals pitcher to reach 500 career strikeouts. He tied Steve Busby as the fastest Royals pitcher to achieve the milestone, getting there in his 100th appearance.

Singer issued two walks in the third that cost him. His free pass to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. loaded the bases, and Bichette lined a triple off the glove of centre-fielder Garrett Hampson to score three runs.

Varsho's homer in the sixth made it 5-0.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Alek Manoah, who has yet to pitch this season because of a shoulder injury, is scheduled to start for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday or Thursday.

UP NEXT

The four-game series continues Tuesday with Toronto sending Kevin Gausman (0-2, 8.16 ERA) to the mound to face Michael Wacha (1-2, 3.75).

---

David Smale, The Associated Press