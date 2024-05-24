BNN - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 09:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #8

Welcome to Own Your Sharewith RealShare. I'm Glenn Baxter with CompanyCEO Shaily Srivastava and President Adi Koparde. RealShare is a new onlineinvestment platform specializing in real estate. Can anybody join? Most individuals 18and up are eligible. RealShare is registered inOntario, British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba and weare soon expanding into other provinces. And how do investorsget started? It's easy. Go to RealShare.ca, createan account and access your qualified deals. RealShare is a platform thatprovides investors with research, investments and alsomaintain and manage their portfolio. Once you've created youraccount, what's the next step? Simply select the suitable deal,click on invest now and complete the documentation. If there are any furtherquestions, our team of experts will reach out to you. What about making returnson your investment? Great question. Return is the most importantpart of investing. So when you invest withRealShare, everything is handled within the platform. So whether it is your returnof capital or it is your distribution, it comes to yourinvestor account and you can decide to withdraw or reinvestas per your preferences. Shaily , Adi,thank you so much. For more information,go to RealShare.ca. Announcer: Hone your sharewith RealShare. Private real estate investingcan be exclusive. But what you had a way in? RealShare provides online accessto a wide range of high quality private realestate opportunities. Expand your portfolio, diversifyfrom the volatile stock market. Whether you're looking forpassive income, a tax strategy or the option to invest in realestate development, private REITs or mortgage funds,RealShare is the answer. It's easy, fast, freeto join and secure. To find out how to own yourshare, go to RealShare.ca. Crave, The most talked about... Sounds intense. ... most anticipated shows... You step out of line even once. ... All right here. Subscribe now atCRAVE.CA. (Upbeat electronic music) when it comes to canada's economy, we often talk about the country's competitiveness on the global stage, measured through things like productivity, government policy and ultimately the ability to a draft attract domestic and foreign capital. Our next guest can share plenty perspective on all of this. He built one of the world's most influential auto parts companies. Frank stronach is the founder of magna and a member of order of canada. And he joins us now with his outlook for the economy. Mr. Strong, thanks for much for your time today. >> Well, great to be I know you've been thinking a lot about. >> The story of investing in canada and the perceptions around it. Whats been on your mind recently. >> Well, there's a lot of signs that economy just function. Note the jets like crazy iraq who timing like crazy in one sector, I mean, like crazy that to me is like a freight train going down the hill with no brakes on it. >> And what do you think we can do to change that feeling that maybe some might agree with you on. >> Well, we have to take a great what we've got to do about the economy just a year enough. >> All the while, the businesses and most people if economy doesn't work. >> Nothing else will work. You cannot feed a hungry, you cannot look after the most fragile ons elderly people to second and so it's the economy, economy, the economy, but we do talked with tri-state economy economist written by might manages. >> Hardworking employees and investors, all 3 of the right to the outcome, which is profits. The message. I want to loading cleo work because all right. To some of profits to help generate. We do what she can make a profit. I'm really trying to promote. >> Canada needs an economic shot writes, I would like to see canada, first country in the world, which would adopt an economic china. >> How how we go about trying to make progress on that happening. >> Of that happening, mark. We got to take a look weak we got

correct what does not, what doesn't to function properly too much chef every house life, issues fence more what house, but spring am know she knows she's got a gun that went up and a blouse every fall. Among those the much fentanyl was and what gets for his crops. By the she loses the the polish just they if do others to do rented like crazy. >> What about the tax system because I've seen you identified that is a barrier to economic growth as well. >> Well, taxes to me a know, we have access it's a it's book you I can quickly to do really that people understand. As you know, this poke a. >> 1000 paragraphs and >> And where everybody come from. Idea that when on one side my office and about 20 lawyers, because when you're on lodge company, do you have to be very careful that you don't french. Along the way, losses on the on the other side, they have try to financial experts. So when I wanted to do something, I went first to lawyers and as a week and a legal framework. They usually say yes, then the window with the financial in a few days to say it's great. They can, they can see it clearly. But dash specialist sound down. So after a few weeks to get a big bill from down down for national specialist and a deli could be, you know, why it's great. What we have when clia, a black and white louis >> You profits just profit profits. So when you a profit so understand you've got to pay my taxes, it's got to be >> What about on the specific issue of the capital gains tax. The changes recently within the business for a lot of reactions to ottawa's plan changes there. What's your opinion? >> Well, my opinion is income is saying right. Doesn't matter what capital gains or whatever. Yeah. And all engine is and then you action accordingly, do it. That's the problem that does so many to so many loopholes say on the tax code is written for a special interest groups. And other stop that. >> If a afiya went to high school, you should be able to collect tax. It should be black and white. >> Well, what. What what do you think with with, with, with all of tax realities that you've outlined and the bureaucracy associated with that. Do you think you would have been able to? Create the that we know that you started in such a humble way. If you're starting today, do you think you'd be able to to, to build the same company will it will be impossible. Love. >> 30 40 50 years ago, you the municipality do wear or a as long as you, if you wanted to build building is always yeah, that stand by. While the financial media. In regards to win close load and sanitary find you. You got number very quickly I build the real for factors, every months flouted factories. But it's not let me if you just an example low, I just looked most of my work pushed on york region and are a great. >> A great downgrade. Everything. Great people. Wait. We we had thousands of workers out there. We had great relationships with communities. So I I just finishing a building here to make small electric but building last year was only way is big on the bill in the mail from the dow a 1 million 900 thousand dollars. I call them wants to float. Well, allow you to a factory don't ship. >> Just imagine. Yeah. If if you want if you want to doyle, it sent a little different area, a kilt month so much together the area for okay, so we told to leave we, is look, another example, ears, one the waiting for 3 years to get to

parliament. It show called for looted. >> It is so it always something else, something else. And so at the end of the day, because I think some people worry that all of that leads to less capital from around the world coming to is that a concern for you as well? >> Well, that's your concern. Less and less. Sky was only capital flowing but the rich. Some of is to say like I can't get invest, my money is because all best position won't get off the ground. We killing it before they get off may be funded takeoff show they come to the conclusion of other move mondays. >> As the strike, we appreciate your time. Thanks very much for sharing with us on this friday morning. Cambridge frank stronach is the founder of magna and will continue to watch the story of the meanwhile, we've got a very interesting retail story playing out. Amazon is on the heels of walmart set to become the most dominant sales company in the world will explore that today's edition list next. Get all the benefits of a bond and more in an exchange traded fund. Introducing the td Target Maturity Bond ETFs a new suite of fixed income investment solutions that are designed to act like individual bonds, providing income and final payout on specific maturity dates with the added benefit of liquidity, diversification and professional management from a leading asset manager in Canada. Td Target Maturity Bond ETFs. ( ) ( ) The infiniti qx60 exemplifies modern luxury. With powerful suv performance, three rows of comfort, and a sleek-yet-daring design. ( ) Lease a 2024 qx60 from 0.99% apr for up to 24 months. Visit INFINITI.ca. ( ) Find a great deal foryour ideal hotel.Open trivago, type inwhere you want t select your check-in andcheck-out dates and search. Compare prices forthe same hotel and save up to $50 a night. Hotel? trivago. This is what your ear looks like filled with wax. Here's a cotton swab. Watch. It just pushes the wax in. Now here's Wush, the new, safe and effective way to clean your ears. Just Wush the wax out. That's insane. The triple stream safely clears dirt and wax buildup. It feels incredible. Get 15% off and free shipping at Wush.ca Mulvihills Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield etf gives investors premium exposure to Canada's big six banks with monthly distributions and a 9.3% yield. Cbnk is the highest yielding Canadian Bank etf. Mulvihill. Time for today's edition of list, where we screen bloomberg stated to bring you exclusive investing insights when it comes to sales. Walmart has been the dominant revenue name for years, generating more than half a trillion dollars in annual sales for at least a half dozen years. But rival amazon is fast approaching walmart's revenue numbers. According to analysts polled by bloomberg, amazon will surpass walmart and sales for the first time next year with an estimated 711 billion dollars in annual revenue compared to 703 billion that is expected for walmart and the math behind this upcoming milestone is fairly simple. When you look at amazon's revenue growth, despite the company now being its 30th year, the annual percentage increase in sales has routinely been in the double digits. Amazon has the benefit of its fast-growing cloud business aws, which is also help the company deliver on the bottom line. By comparison walmart, which we compared to amazon based on calendar years since it operates on a different fiscal year. Hasn't had a double digit sales increase on annual basis since 2007. Now mind you being so big, it is impressive that walmart to me grow and it does, it hasn't had of negative your of growth since 2016, that's been winning over a lot of investors recently with its ability to keep growing its customer base as well as its online operations.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts